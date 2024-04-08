Did Eijaz Khan Really Cheat On Pavitra Punia Before Their Years Long Relationship Ended? Source Reveals

Photo Credit: Eijaz Khan/Instagram, Pavitra Punia/Instagram

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia remained the topics of the headlines ever since the duo started dating each other. The former couple were also engaged in 2020 before calling it quits the four years long relationship.

Read more:



Did Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Patch Up? The Former Addresses The Rumours With Witty Response

Did Eijaz Khan Really Cheat on Pavitra Punia?

After the famous couple broke up, there were rumours that Eijaz cheated on Pavitra, clearing this, an insider claimed, "He did not cheat on Punia. He was totally committed and loyal to her. They were living together as well. He had no other girl in his life at that moment, and that stays true till date. He is single at the moment, and is not even ready to get into another relationship".

Talking about the reason for their breakup, the source revealed, "They had several issues, and there came a point when they realised the issues can't be worked upon. That's when they decided to part ways. That being said, Eijaz has only good wishes to send to Punia."

The source also said that the actor has now moved on from his past and is looking forward to the future. "Moving on from the relationship was tough as he was really dedicated and committed to it. It took some time for him to get over it. However, the actor has moved on from his past now, and is looking ahead," it added.

Hinting that the actor is not looking for 'love', the source said, "He has moved into a new house, and is focused on his work. He is shooting a project with Divyanka Tripathi, and is going through several scripts. He is also working on fitness. He wants to put all his time and energy on his work now, and is not looking for love."

Read more:

When Madhuri Dixit Refused To Do Molestation Scene With Ranjeet For Prem Pratigya. Here's What Happened Next

More About Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Relationship

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met each other during reality show, Bigg Boss, from where they started dating. Last month Eijaz and Pavitra separately announced their breakup after dating for years.