Did Eijaz Khan Really Cheat On Pavitra Punia Before Their Years Long Relationship Ended? Source Reveals

Eijaz
Khan
and
Pavitra
Punia
remained
the
topics
of
the
headlines
ever
since
the
duo
started
dating
each
other.
The
former
couple
were
also
engaged
in
2020
before
calling
it
quits
the
four
years
long
relationship.
After
the
famous
couple
broke
up,
there
were
rumours
that
Eijaz
cheated
on
Pavitra,
clearing
this,
an
insider
claimed,
"He
did
not
cheat
on
Punia.
He
was
totally
committed
and
loyal
to
her.
They
were
living
together
as
well.
He
had
no
other
girl
in
his
life
at
that
moment,
and
that
stays
true
till
date.
He
is
single
at
the
moment,
and
is
not
even
ready
to
get
into
another
relationship".
Talking
about
the
reason
for
their
breakup,
the
source
revealed,
"They
had
several
issues,
and
there
came
a
point
when
they
realised
the
issues
can't
be
worked
upon.
That's
when
they
decided
to
part
ways.
That
being
said,
Eijaz
has
only
good
wishes
to
send
to
Punia."
The
source
also
said
that
the
actor
has
now
moved
on
from
his
past
and
is
looking
forward
to
the
future.
"Moving
on
from
the
relationship
was
tough
as
he
was
really
dedicated
and
committed
to
it.
It
took
some
time
for
him
to
get
over
it.
However,
the
actor
has
moved
on
from
his
past
now,
and
is
looking
ahead," it
added.
Hinting
that
the
actor
is
not
looking
for
'love',
the
source
said,
"He
has
moved
into
a
new
house,
and
is
focused
on
his
work.
He
is
shooting
a
project
with
Divyanka
Tripathi,
and
is
going
through
several
scripts.
He
is
also
working
on
fitness.
He
wants
to
put
all
his
time
and
energy
on
his
work
now,
and
is
not
looking
for
love."