Did Isha Malviya Just Confirm Her Break Up With Samarth Jurel? Her Recent Post Raises Eyebrows

Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Break Up: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 17. From their tiffs to their mushy moments, their relationship on the popular reality show left everyone brimming with an opinion. And while the couple did dish out relationship goals on Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Samarth are once again making headlines for their relationship

As per recent reports, Isha and Samarth have parted ways now. The news came to light after the duo unfollowed each other on social media. Needless to say, the news of their break up have got the tongues wagging. While the news has been spreading like a wildfire, the fans have been waiting for their reaction. And looks like Isha has just confirmed her break up.

Isha Malviya REACTION To Break Up Reports With Samarth Jurel

Sharing a video from her vanity, Isha was seen posing with some chocolates while she got her hairstyle done. The video had the background song as The Break Up song from Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The video has certainly dropped hints about her break up with Samarth Jurel. Interestingly, there have been speculations about the reason behind Isha and Samarth's break up. However, no offical reason has been stated by the duo.

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, Samarth Jurel had posted a cryptic message on Instagram stories wherein he apparently took a dig at those who pretend to be too "busy" and have no time to meet their "own people". While this did spark break up rumours, Samarth later dismissed the reports and stated that they are very much together.

For the uninitiated, Samarth and Isha had met each other on the sets of their show Udaariyaan. While Isha was earlier said to be dating Abhishek Kumar, they had parted ways following which the actress was linked with Samarth. The love triangle did entertain the audience with a lot of drama inside the Bigg Boss house.