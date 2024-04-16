Did Isha Malviya Just Confirm Her Break Up With Samarth Jurel? Her Recent Post Raises Eyebrows

Isha
Malviya-Samarth
Jurel
Break
Up:
Isha
Malviya
and
Samarth
Jurel
have
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
they
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
17.
From
their
tiffs
to
their
mushy
moments,
their
relationship
on
the
popular
reality
show
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
And
while
the
couple
did
dish
out
relationship
goals
on
Bigg
Boss
17,
Isha
and
Samarth
are
once
again
making
headlines
for
their
relationship
As
per
recent
reports,
Isha
and
Samarth
have
parted
ways
now.
The
news
came
to
light
after
the
duo
unfollowed
each
other
on
social
media.
Needless
to
say,
the
news
of
their
break
up
have
got
the
tongues
wagging.
While
the
news
has
been
spreading
like
a
wildfire,
the
fans
have
been
waiting
for
their
reaction.
And
looks
like
Isha
has
just
confirmed
her
break
up.
Isha
Malviya
REACTION
To
Break
Up
Reports
With
Samarth
Jurel
Sharing
a
video
from
her
vanity,
Isha
was
seen
posing
with
some
chocolates
while
she
got
her
hairstyle
done.
The
video
had
the
background
song
as
The
Break
Up
song
from
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Anushka
Sharma
starrer
Ae
Dil
Hai
Mushkil.
The
video
has
certainly
dropped
hints
about
her
break
up
with
Samarth
Jurel.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
reason
behind
Isha
and
Samarth's
break
up.
However,
no
offical
reason
has
been
stated
by
the
duo.
Earlier,
on
Valentine's
Day,
Samarth
Jurel
had
posted
a
cryptic
message
on
Instagram
stories
wherein
he
apparently
took
a
dig
at
those
who
pretend
to
be
too
"busy"
and
have
no
time
to
meet
their
"own
people".
While
this
did
spark
break
up
rumours,
Samarth
later
dismissed
the
reports
and
stated
that
they
are
very
much
together.
For
the
uninitiated,
Samarth
and
Isha
had
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
their
show
Udaariyaan.
While
Isha
was
earlier
said
to
be
dating
Abhishek
Kumar,
they
had
parted
ways
following
which
the
actress
was
linked
with
Samarth.
The
love
triangle
did
entertain
the
audience
with
a
lot
of
drama
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.