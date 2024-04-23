Did You Know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh Owns Expensive Kite Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh?

Actor Kanwalpreet Singh has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with his stellar acting abilities. The actor has been a part of various TV shows and films. We are aware of his passion for acting, but did you know that he is fond of kites and owns some expensive kites? Yes, you read that right.

Kanwalpreet, who is all set to be seen in the Gabru Gang film, has a huge collection of kites which are pretty expensive, but the most expensive kite owned by the actor is of Rs 3,12,000. This giant yellow colored cartoon-shaped kite is owned by Kanwalpreet.

For the unversed, the actor has a deep connection with kites as his father is a world record holder for kites. He made the smallest kite that could pass through the eye of the needle. His father has a name in- India book of records, Limca book of records, World records india and Drachen foundations. Kanwalpreet is also often seen visiting kite festivals and flying kites.

Kanwalpreet is fondly known for his performance in Sony SAB's evergreen sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The talented actor was also seen in Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi starrer Channa Mereya, which aired on Star Bharat.

Kanwalpreet Singh has also worked in films like Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starter Tamasha. He entered the Marathi film industry with Dil Dosti Deewangi.