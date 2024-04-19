Divyanka Tripathi Accident: Vivek Dahiya Reveals Actress Has Broken Two Bones; To Undergo Surgery Today

Divyanka Tripathi Health Update: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who became a household name after playing lead roles in hit shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is counted among the most-loved stars on TV. The actress, who recently made her acting comeback with SonyLIV's Adrishyam, is back in the news but for something unexpected.

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI HEALTH UPDATE: ACTRESS MEETS WITH AN ACCIDENT

We're saying so because Divyanka Tripathi met with a severe accident. Yes, you read that right! The actress experienced an incident that led to two broken bones. In response, her husband Vivek Dahiya postponed his planned Instagram live session to be with her. Informing her fans about the same yesterday, he posted an Instagram story with a caption stating, "Divyanka mam has fractured two bones in her arm and is scheduled for surgery tomorrow. She's in good hands, as updated (sic)."

Why Abhishek Malhan Unfollowed Bigg Boss OTT 2 Buddy Jiya Shankar? Fukra Insaan Reveals TRUTH

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

So far, there's been no update on the surgery yet.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi's fans also received an update from her publicist via Instagram. The team stated that Divyanka is currently "under medical care," without revealing many details.

The post read, "We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon."

Anupamaa Twist | Will Yashdeep EXIT Rupali Ganguly's Show Soon? Vaquar Shaikh REACTS: There Are Times...

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI HAD A SURGERY IN AUGUST LAST YEAR

The accident occurred several months following Divyanka's surgery in August of the previous year to repair torn ligaments. Back then, the actress had posted a video in which she was seen on a hospital bed. Take a look at the video here:

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery.