Divyanka Tripathi Accident: Vivek Dahiya Reveals Actress Has Broken Two Bones; To Undergo Surgery Today

Divyanka
Tripathi
Health
Update:
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
lead
roles
in
hit
shows
like
Banoo
Main
Teri
Dulhann
and
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein,
is
counted
among
the
most-loved
stars
on
TV.
The
actress,
who
recently
made
her
acting
comeback
with
SonyLIV's
Adrishyam,
is
back
in
the
news
but
for
something
unexpected.
We're
saying
so
because
Divyanka
Tripathi
met
with
a
severe
accident.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
actress
experienced
an
incident
that
led
to
two
broken
bones.
In
response,
her
husband
Vivek
Dahiya
postponed
his
planned
Instagram
live
session
to
be
with
her.
Informing
her
fans
about
the
same
yesterday,
he
posted
an
Instagram
story
with
a
caption
stating,
"Divyanka
mam
has
fractured
two
bones
in
her
arm
and
is
scheduled
for
surgery
tomorrow.
She's
in
good
hands,
as
updated
(sic)."
So
far,
there's
been
no
update
on
the
surgery
yet.
Vivek
Dahiya
and
Divyanka
Tripathi's
fans
also
received
an
update
from
her
publicist
via
Instagram.
The
team
stated
that
Divyanka
is
currently
"under
medical
care," without
revealing
many
details.
The
post
read,
"We're
sorry
to
announce
that
Vivek's
live
session
scheduled
for
tomorrow
has
been
postponed
till
further
notice.
Divyanka
had
an
accident
a
few
hours
back
and
is
now
under
medical
care.
Vivek
is
with
her
as
she
recovers.
We
thank
you
for
your
understanding
and
support.
And
join
us
in
wishing
Divyanka
a
speedy
recovery.
Vivek
is
eager
to
connect
with
all
of
you
soon."
DIVYANKA
TRIPATHI
HAD
A
SURGERY
IN
AUGUST
LAST
YEAR
The
accident
occurred
several
months
following
Divyanka's
surgery
in
August
of
the
previous
year
to
repair
torn
ligaments.
Back
then,
the
actress
had
posted
a
video
in
which
she
was
seen
on
a
hospital
bed.
Take
a
look
at
the
video
here: