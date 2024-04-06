Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Dancing Moves In Yimmy Yimmy Viral Reel

Photo Credit: Deepika Singh/Instagram

Looks like netizens aren't quite impressed with the moves that the Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh makes as she dances to viral reels. Recently, the actress has been brutally trolled yet again as she dropped a reel while grooving to the viral song Yimmy Yimmy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Apartment Bought By This Famous Bollywood Actress, Know The Details

Deepika Singh Dances To Yimmy Yimmy Song

Deepika, who is currently seen in Colors' Mangal Lakshmi, has shared a reel on Instagram where she could be seen wearing a yellow saree teaming up with a hair bun, mangalsutra and sindoor. She seemed to have been on the set of her show and donning the attire of her character. In the reel, Deepika could be seen recreating Jacqueline Fernandez's viral steps on Shreya Ghoshal's song. Sharing the reel, Deepika wrote, "Following the trend in my style." Watch the clip below:

Here's What Netizens Have to Say About Deepika Singh's Dance Moves

As the reel went viral, netizens commented on the reel, a few of them brutally trolled Deepika for her dance moves. One wrote, "Your talent is god gifted, please return it back to god," One wrote, "Please hesitate," one user wrote, "You can't dance bro." Another commented, "She knows how to perfectly ruin a dance number."

However, a few backed Deepika and appreciated her performance as well. One user wrote, "Why are people commenting bad on every reel, if you're not liking it then just move to the next." One wrote, "So clean," another user wrote, "Loved the confidence.. you nailed it girl.. hats off to you."

Blast From The Past: When Karan Johar Teased Deepika Padukone For Her Controversial RK Tattoo, Watch Reaction

More About Deepika Singh

She rose to fame for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum (2011), where she portrayed the role of a homemaker, who broke all the orthodox norms with the help of her husband to become an IPS officer. She made a comeback with Mangal Lakshmi, where she could be seen playing a strong character by being the backbone of her family while pursuing her dream of learning classical dance.