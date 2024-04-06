Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Dancing Moves In Yimmy Yimmy Viral Reel

Looks
like
netizens
aren't
quite
impressed
with
the
moves
that
the
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
fame
Deepika
Singh
makes
as
she
dances
to
viral
reels.
Recently,
the
actress
has
been
brutally
trolled
yet
again
as
she
dropped
a
reel
while
grooving
to
the
viral
song
Yimmy
Yimmy.
Deepika,
who
is
currently
seen
in
Colors'
Mangal
Lakshmi,
has
shared
a
reel
on
Instagram
where
she
could
be
seen
wearing
a
yellow
saree
teaming
up
with
a
hair
bun,
mangalsutra
and
sindoor.
She
seemed
to
have
been
on
the
set
of
her
show
and
donning
the
attire
of
her
character.
In
the
reel,
Deepika
could
be
seen
recreating
Jacqueline
Fernandez's
viral
steps
on
Shreya
Ghoshal's
song.
Sharing
the
reel,
Deepika
wrote,
"Following
the
trend
in
my
style." Watch
the
clip
below:
Here's
What
Netizens
Have
to
Say
About
Deepika
Singh's
Dance
Moves
As
the
reel
went
viral,
netizens
commented
on
the
reel,
a
few
of
them
brutally
trolled
Deepika
for
her
dance
moves.
One
wrote,
"Your
talent
is
god
gifted,
please
return
it
back
to
god," One
wrote,
"Please
hesitate,"
one
user
wrote,
"You
can't
dance
bro."
Another
commented,
"She
knows
how
to
perfectly
ruin
a
dance
number."
However,
a
few
backed
Deepika
and
appreciated
her
performance
as
well.
One
user
wrote,
"Why
are
people
commenting
bad
on
every
reel,
if
you're
not
liking
it
then
just
move
to
the
next." One
wrote,
"So
clean,"
another
user
wrote,
"Loved
the
confidence..
you
nailed
it
girl..
hats
off
to
you."
She
rose
to
fame
for
her
role
in
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
(2011),
where
she
portrayed
the
role
of
a
homemaker,
who
broke
all
the
orthodox
norms
with
the
help
of
her
husband
to
become
an
IPS
officer.
She
made
a
comeback
with
Mangal
Lakshmi,
where
she
could
be
seen
playing
a
strong
character
by
being
the
backbone
of
her
family
while
pursuing
her
dream
of
learning
classical
dance.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 13:28 [IST]