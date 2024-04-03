Doree Twist: Kailashi Devi Confesses To Killing Ganga In Front Of Agni; Check DEETS

Doree Weekly Synopsis - Featuring Amar Upadhyaya, Sudha Chandran, and child artist Mahi Bhanushali in the lead roles, Colors TV's Doree is winning hearts for its storyline and performances. Let's take a look at this week's twists and turns below.

2nd April - Kailashi Devi confesses to killing Ganga in front of Agni, but due to water in his ears, he doesn't hear. In the meantime, Bhola, hopeful for Agni's reaction, gets hurt. Vansh pushes him into water, revealing his true colors. However, Kailashi Devi's bhang wears off, leading her to doubt herself. Later, Agni tries to calm the bunkars at 16 Sringaar, but they refuse to listen.

Keep watching 'Doree' every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 pm only on COLORS.

3rd April - Bhola hesitates to reveal himself to Nani upon seeing the fake parents. However, Kailashi Devi finds a tape recorder with a message from Ganga, and her suspicions grow as she sees Ganga's kurta. Meanwhile, Agni's memory is triggered when he bumps into Bhola, who inadvertently reveals himself by holding a broken moon charm. Agni recognizes Bhola's act of saving him from an earthquake and embraces him, leaving Doree hopeful. Despite Agni's efforts, Nani dismisses him as a Thakur.

4th April - Kailashi Devi, suspicious of Bhola, questions Chakran about spiked drinks. However, Agni arrives and informs Kailashi about staying in Bunkar Galli for 24 hours. Kailashi tests Agni's identity as Ganga. Meanwhile, Bhola, happily, offers Sankata Mata laddos for the chance to help Agni regain her memory. In the meantime, Agni and Kailashi visit Bunkar Galli, surprising Nani. Later, Maya, disguised as a servant, faces taunts from Komal about her identity. Just as Maya is about to reveal the truth to Neelu, she hesitates.

5th April - Agni, taking kachori and Jalebi, notices a newborn in a basket at Sankata Mata Mandir, triggering blurry memories of Ganga saving Doree as a child. As the basket almost falls, Agni rushes to save the child. He realizes the child is a doll and learns about the attack on Kailashi Devi. Later, he destroys the kargha and decides to leave, rejecting Bhola's attempts to calm him down, leaving Bhola heartbroken.

6th April - Bhola returns to the basti, where Nani scolds him for his plan and tells him to leave. Bhola, crying, goes to Sankata Mata mandir and pleads for guidance to help Baba and the basti. Meanwhile, Sudha returns to the haveli, where a fan almost falls on Komal but Mansi saves her, revealing Maya's revenge plan.

7th April - Anand arrives at the haveli disguised as a beggar, apologizing for his mistakes. However, Kailashi confronts him, but Anand expresses his desire to make things right. He apologizes to Mansi and offers her divorce papers, but she refuses to accept them.

