Doree Twist: Kailashi Devi Confesses To Killing Ganga In Front Of Agni; Check DEETS

Doree
Weekly
Synopsis
-
Featuring
Amar
Upadhyaya,
Sudha
Chandran,
and
child
artist
Mahi
Bhanushali
in
the
lead
roles,
Colors
TV's
Doree
is
winning
hearts
for
its
storyline
and
performances.
Let's
take
a
look
at
this
week's
twists
and
turns
below.
2nd
April
-
Kailashi
Devi
confesses
to
killing
Ganga
in
front
of
Agni,
but
due
to
water
in
his
ears,
he
doesn't
hear.
In
the
meantime,
Bhola,
hopeful
for
Agni's
reaction,
gets
hurt.
Vansh
pushes
him
into
water,
revealing
his
true
colors.
However,
Kailashi
Devi's
bhang
wears
off,
leading
her
to
doubt
herself.
Later,
Agni
tries
to
calm
the
bunkars
at
16
Sringaar,
but
they
refuse
to
listen.
Keep
watching
'Doree'
every
Monday
to
Sunday
at
8:30
pm
only
on
COLORS.
3rd
April
-
Bhola
hesitates
to
reveal
himself
to
Nani
upon
seeing
the
fake
parents.
However,
Kailashi
Devi
finds
a
tape
recorder
with
a
message
from
Ganga,
and
her
suspicions
grow
as
she
sees
Ganga's
kurta.
Meanwhile,
Agni's
memory
is
triggered
when
he
bumps
into
Bhola,
who
inadvertently
reveals
himself
by
holding
a
broken
moon
charm.
Agni
recognizes
Bhola's
act
of
saving
him
from
an
earthquake
and
embraces
him,
leaving
Doree
hopeful.
Despite
Agni's
efforts,
Nani
dismisses
him
as
a
Thakur.
4th
April
-
Kailashi
Devi,
suspicious
of
Bhola,
questions
Chakran
about
spiked
drinks.
However,
Agni
arrives
and
informs
Kailashi
about
staying
in
Bunkar
Galli
for
24
hours.
Kailashi
tests
Agni's
identity
as
Ganga.
Meanwhile,
Bhola,
happily,
offers
Sankata
Mata
laddos
for
the
chance
to
help
Agni
regain
her
memory.
In
the
meantime,
Agni
and
Kailashi
visit
Bunkar
Galli,
surprising
Nani.
Later,
Maya,
disguised
as
a
servant,
faces
taunts
from
Komal
about
her
identity.
Just
as
Maya
is
about
to
reveal
the
truth
to
Neelu,
she
hesitates.
5th
April
-
Agni,
taking
kachori
and
Jalebi,
notices
a
newborn
in
a
basket
at
Sankata
Mata
Mandir,
triggering
blurry
memories
of
Ganga
saving
Doree
as
a
child.
As
the
basket
almost
falls,
Agni
rushes
to
save
the
child.
He
realizes
the
child
is
a
doll
and
learns
about
the
attack
on
Kailashi
Devi.
Later,
he
destroys
the
kargha
and
decides
to
leave,
rejecting
Bhola's
attempts
to
calm
him
down,
leaving
Bhola
heartbroken.
6th
April
-
Bhola
returns
to
the
basti,
where
Nani
scolds
him
for
his
plan
and
tells
him
to
leave.
Bhola,
crying,
goes
to
Sankata
Mata
mandir
and
pleads
for
guidance
to
help
Baba
and
the
basti.
Meanwhile,
Sudha
returns
to
the
haveli,
where
a
fan
almost
falls
on
Komal
but
Mansi
saves
her,
revealing
Maya's
revenge
plan.
7th
April
-
Anand
arrives
at
the
haveli
disguised
as
a
beggar,
apologizing
for
his
mistakes.
However,
Kailashi
confronts
him,
but
Anand
expresses
his
desire
to
make
things
right.
He
apologizes
to
Mansi
and
offers
her
divorce
papers,
but
she
refuses
to
accept
them.
