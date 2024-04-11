Eid 2024: Shaitani Rasmein Actress Naqiyah Haji Reveals How She Celebrated Festival

Naqiyah Haji, a beloved actress from Star Bharat's "Shaitani Rasmein," shares her unique way of celebrating Eid, a festival that holds immense importance for her both on and off-screen. On Thursday, April 11, 2024, she opened up about the dual joy of celebrating Eid with her family and her extended family on the set. Known for her role as Nikki, Naqiyah has captured hearts with her performance in a show lauded for its intriguing plot and suspenseful twists.

Eid, for Naqiyah, is steeped in tradition, bringing together family over delicious food and meaningful conversations. She highlights how this festival is an opportunity to indulge in her lifelong passion for food, particularly sev laddu, a dish made with love, ghee, and mawa. It's not just the preparation of mouthwatering dishes that marks the celebration but the cherished moments spent with loved ones.

The actress also speaks on the joy of celebrating Eid with her co-stars and crew members on the set of "Shaitani Rasmein." The occasion becomes doubly special as it allows her to create lasting memories with her two families. According to Naqiyah, Eid is a reminder of the importance of family connections, unity, love, and gratitude. It's a time when everyone comes together to strengthen bonds and share unforgettable moments.

For Naqiyah, Eid transcends the festivities. It encapsulates the essence of family, love, and shared joy, making it a profoundly significant occasion. Whether at home or on set, the spirit of Eid brings everyone closer, fostering a sense of community and togetherness that lasts well beyond the celebrations.