Eid 2024: Shaitani Rasmein Actress Naqiyah Haji Reveals How She Celebrated Festival

Naqiyah
Haji,
a
beloved
actress
from
Star
Bharat's
"Shaitani
Rasmein," shares
her
unique
way
of
celebrating
Eid,
a
festival
that
holds
immense
importance
for
her
both
on
and
off-screen.
On
Thursday,
April
11,
2024,
she
opened
up
about
the
dual
joy
of
celebrating
Eid
with
her
family
and
her
extended
family
on
the
set.
Known
for
her
role
as
Nikki,
Naqiyah
has
captured
hearts
with
her
performance
in
a
show
lauded
for
its
intriguing
plot
and
suspenseful
twists.
Eid,
for
Naqiyah,
is
steeped
in
tradition,
bringing
together
family
over
delicious
food
and
meaningful
conversations.
She
highlights
how
this
festival
is
an
opportunity
to
indulge
in
her
lifelong
passion
for
food,
particularly
sev
laddu,
a
dish
made
with
love,
ghee,
and
mawa.
It's
not
just
the
preparation
of
mouthwatering
dishes
that
marks
the
celebration
but
the
cherished
moments
spent
with
loved
ones.
The
actress
also
speaks
on
the
joy
of
celebrating
Eid
with
her
co-stars
and
crew
members
on
the
set
of
"Shaitani
Rasmein."
The
occasion
becomes
doubly
special
as
it
allows
her
to
create
lasting
memories
with
her
two
families.
According
to
Naqiyah,
Eid
is
a
reminder
of
the
importance
of
family
connections,
unity,
love,
and
gratitude.
It's
a
time
when
everyone
comes
together
to
strengthen
bonds
and
share
unforgettable
moments.
For
Naqiyah,
Eid
transcends
the
festivities.
It
encapsulates
the
essence
of
family,
love,
and
shared
joy,
making
it
a
profoundly
significant
occasion.
Whether
at
home
or
on
set,
the
spirit
of
Eid
brings
everyone
closer,
fostering
a
sense
of
community
and
togetherness
that
lasts
well
beyond
the
celebrations.