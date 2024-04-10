Eid Exclusive | Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Munira Kudrati Shares Her Plans & Special Childhood Memories

Eid
Exclusive:
Eid-ul-Fitr
marks
the
end
of
the
holy
month
of
Ramzan.
Families
gather
together
for
prayers,
hearts
brimming
with
gratitude
and
joy.
Amidst
vibrant
attire
and
the
exchange
of
heartfelt
gifts,
the
atmosphere
resonates
with
love
and
unity,
embodying
the
essence
of
spiritual
renewal
and
deep-rooted
connections.
It
symbolizes
the
triumph
of
devotion
and
the
enduring
bonds
of
kinship.
BHAGYA
LAKSHMI
STAR
MUNITA
KUDRATI
REVEALS
HER
EID
PLANS
&
MEMORIES
On
this
auspicious
occasion,
Zee
TV
actor
Munira
Kudrati
from
Rohit
Suchanti
&
Aishwarya
Khare-starrer
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
shared
her
thoughts
on
the
significance
of
the
festival
and
her
plans
for
celebrating
it
this
year.
Munira
Kudrati,
who
essays
the
role
of
Shalu
in
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
said,
"Eid
brings
a
lot
of
happiness
into
our
lives
honestly.
Since
childhood,
every
year,
I
eagerly
wait
for
this
day.
Eid
marks
the
end
of
the
month-long
fasting
and
on
the
occasion,
we
all
tend
to
meet
our
families
and
spend
time
with
them,
feasting
yummy
delicacies
like
Sheer
Khurma,
Chicken
Biryani,
and
a
lot
more.
My
mom
is
a
really
good
chef,
and
everyone
in
our
family
loves
everything
that
she
makes.
I
remember,
as
a
kid,
I
used
to
sit
with
her
to
help
her
make
the
Sheer
Khurma,
and
the
only
thing
she
would
ever
let
me
do
was
stir
the
kheer
from
time
to
time
and
put
grated
dry
fruits
in
it.
But
last
year,
I
decided
to
make
Sheer
Khurma
by
myself,
of
course
with
her
help
and
treat
my
Bhagya
Lakshmi
family
with
it,
and
honestly,
everybody
liked
it.
This
year
also,
I
am
going
to
take
a
homecooked
meal
for
them
on
set.
I
am
looking
forward
to
spending
time
with
my
family,
and
I
hope
everyone
else
does
it
too.
Eid
Mubarak
to
everyone
celebrating
the
festival!"
Here's
wishing
Eid
Mubarak
to
everyone.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 16:16 [IST]