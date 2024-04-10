Eid Exclusive | Bhagya Lakshmi Actress Munira Kudrati Shares Her Plans & Special Childhood Memories

Eid Exclusive: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Families gather together for prayers, hearts brimming with gratitude and joy. Amidst vibrant attire and the exchange of heartfelt gifts, the atmosphere resonates with love and unity, embodying the essence of spiritual renewal and deep-rooted connections. It symbolizes the triumph of devotion and the enduring bonds of kinship.

BHAGYA LAKSHMI STAR MUNITA KUDRATI REVEALS HER EID PLANS & MEMORIES

On this auspicious occasion, Zee TV actor Munira Kudrati from Rohit Suchanti & Aishwarya Khare-starrer Bhagya Lakshmi, shared her thoughts on the significance of the festival and her plans for celebrating it this year.

Munira Kudrati, who essays the role of Shalu in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi said, "Eid brings a lot of happiness into our lives honestly. Since childhood, every year, I eagerly wait for this day. Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting and on the occasion, we all tend to meet our families and spend time with them, feasting yummy delicacies like Sheer Khurma, Chicken Biryani, and a lot more. My mom is a really good chef, and everyone in our family loves everything that she makes. I remember, as a kid, I used to sit with her to help her make the Sheer Khurma, and the only thing she would ever let me do was stir the kheer from time to time and put grated dry fruits in it. But last year, I decided to make Sheer Khurma by myself, of course with her help and treat my Bhagya Lakshmi family with it, and honestly, everybody liked it. This year also, I am going to take a homecooked meal for them on set. I am looking forward to spending time with my family, and I hope everyone else does it too. Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival!"

Here's wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone.