Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bebika Dhruve Supports Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner As His Parents Cry On LIVE TV Video

Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bebika Dhruve came out in support of Elvish Yadav following his arrest in connection with the rave part case. A video went viral on social media where Elvish Yadav's parents were seen getting emotional while talking about their son's arrest. His father broke down into tears as he interacted with a news anchor and spoke about Elvish facing legal action.

Bebika, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 along with Elvish Yadav, extended support to him and his family. Expressing her pain over the way his parents got emotional, she hoped that things would get better for the family.

Calling it 'heart wrenching', she reacted to the viral video where Elvish Yadav's dad cried on live TV.

"Stay strong Elvish and family. It's heart wrenching to see parents going through so much distress and hurt watching their son suffer. May God give them strength to pass through such situations and hopefully times will get better," her post read.