Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bebika Dhruve Supports Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner As His Parents Cry On LIVE TV Video

Elvish
Yadav
Controversy:
Bebika
Dhruve
came
out
in
support
of
Elvish
Yadav
following
his
arrest
in
connection
with
the
rave
part
case.
A
video
went
viral
on
social
media
where
Elvish
Yadav's
parents
were
seen
getting
emotional
while
talking
about
their
son's
arrest.
His
father
broke
down
into
tears
as
he
interacted
with
a
news
anchor
and
spoke
about
Elvish
facing
legal
action.
Bebika,
who
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
along
with
Elvish
Yadav,
extended
support
to
him
and
his
family.
Expressing
her
pain
over
the
way
his
parents
got
emotional,
she
hoped
that
things
would
get
better
for
the
family.
Calling
it
'heart
wrenching',
she
reacted
to
the
viral
video
where
Elvish
Yadav's
dad
cried
on
live
TV.
"Stay
strong
Elvish
and
family.
It's
heart
wrenching
to
see
parents
going
through
so
much
distress
and
hurt
watching
their
son
suffer.
May
God
give
them
strength
to
pass
through
such
situations
and
hopefully
times
will
get
better," her
post
read.