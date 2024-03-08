Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight Video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Beats Sagar Thakur, Video Goes Viral

Elvish Yadav-Maxtern fight video: Elvish Yadav is once again in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber, who made waves by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss, has engaged in a fight with another YouTuber named Maxtern. Their fight video is going viral on social media.

WHY DID ELVISH YADAV FIGHT WITH MAXTERN? WHY DID HE BEAT HIM

In the video, Elvish Yadav can be seen beating Maxtern. He entered the room with 8-10 people and attacked the YouTuber. Wondering how the fight between Elvish and Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) started? It all began with a war of words following which things got ugly and the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner went on to meet him personally.

However, the situation got out of control when he beat Maxtern for constantly poking him and taking a dig at him. Maxtern allegedly trolled Elvish Yadav on social media after which they engaged in a fight on X.

Who Is Maxtern? Sagar Thakur Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav, Says 'He Issued Death Threats, Hit Spine With...'

It was Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) who first called Elvish to a place and later, their fight became nastier. Maxtern confirmed that he suffered a lip cut following the fight. The video, which is going viral, contains strong viewers that cannot be used in a civil society. Viewers need to maintain discretion while watching the clip.

ELVISH YADAV ON MUNAWAR FARUQUI CONTROVERSY

Elvish Yadav had grabbed eyeballs when he lashed out at the trolls who attacked him for meeting Munawar Faruqui and sharing a frame with the Bigg Boss 17 winner during the Indian Street Premiere League 2024. The two celebrities greeted each other and even posed together for a photo, which later was heavily circulated on the internet.

Elvish slammed the trolls for commenting about him and dragging women-girls in the conversation. He expressed his displeasure as he shared a video on X handle. He also called out the negative trend against him on Twitter. Check out the video right here!

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 by defeating Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani in a star-studded finale. He is the first wildcard contestant to ever win a season of Salman Khan's show.

On the professional front, Elvish will be next seen in a music video with Isha Malviya, who also featured in Bigg Boss season 17.

UPDATE- Maxtern has filed a case against Elvish Yadav, accusing him of issuing death threats, and brutally attacking him. He has released a video statement, expressing his displeasure over the way certain non-bailable sections were missing in the FIR.