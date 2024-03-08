Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Fight Video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Beats Sagar Thakur, Video Goes Viral

Elvish
Yadav-Maxtern
fight
video:
Elvish
Yadav
is
once
again
in
the
limelight
for
all
the
wrong
reasons.
The
YouTuber,
who
made
waves
by
becoming
the
first
wildcard
contestant
to
win
Bigg
Boss,
has
engaged
in
a
fight
with
another
YouTuber
named
Maxtern.
Their
fight
video
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
WHY
DID
ELVISH
YADAV
FIGHT
WITH
MAXTERN?
WHY
DID
HE
BEAT
HIM
In
the
video,
Elvish
Yadav
can
be
seen
beating
Maxtern.
He
entered
the
room
with
8-10
people
and
attacked
the
YouTuber.
Wondering
how
the
fight
between
Elvish
and
Maxtern
(Sagar
Thakur)
started?
It
all
began
with
a
war
of
words
following
which
things
got
ugly
and
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
went
on
to
meet
him
personally.
However,
the
situation
got
out
of
control
when
he
beat
Maxtern
for
constantly
poking
him
and
taking
a
dig
at
him.
Maxtern
allegedly
trolled
Elvish
Yadav
on
social
media
after
which
they
engaged
in
a
fight
on
X.
It
was
Maxtern
(Sagar
Thakur)
who
first
called
Elvish
to
a
place
and
later,
their
fight
became
nastier.
Maxtern
confirmed
that
he
suffered
a
lip
cut
following
the
fight.
The
video,
which
is
going
viral,
contains
strong
viewers
that
cannot
be
used
in
a
civil
society.
Viewers
need
to
maintain
discretion
while
watching
the
clip.
Elvish
Yadav
had
grabbed
eyeballs
when
he
lashed
out
at
the
trolls
who
attacked
him
for
meeting
Munawar
Faruqui
and
sharing
a
frame
with
the
Bigg
Boss
17
winner
during
the
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
2024.
The
two
celebrities
greeted
each
other
and
even
posed
together
for
a
photo,
which
later
was
heavily
circulated
on
the
internet.
Elvish
slammed
the
trolls
for
commenting
about
him
and
dragging
women-girls
in
the
conversation.
He
expressed
his
displeasure
as
he
shared
a
video
on
X
handle.
He
also
called
out
the
negative
trend
against
him
on
Twitter.
Check
out
the
video
right
here!
Elvish
Yadav
won
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
by
defeating
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Manisha
Rani
in
a
star-studded
finale.
He
is
the
first
wildcard
contestant
to
ever
win
a
season
of
Salman
Khan's
show.
On
the
professional
front,
Elvish
will
be
next
seen
in
a
music
video
with
Isha
Malviya,
who
also
featured
in
Bigg
Boss
season
17.
UPDATE-
Maxtern
has
filed
a
case
against
Elvish
Yadav,
accusing
him
of
issuing
death
threats,
and
brutally
attacking
him.
He
has
released
a
video
statement,
expressing
his
displeasure
over
the
way
certain
non-bailable
sections
were
missing
in
the
FIR.