Elvish Yadav Sname Venom Case: 1200 Page Chargesheet Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner & Others

Elvish
Yadav
Snake
Venom
Controversy:
The
latest
update
in
the
snake
venom
case
involves
the
Noida
Police
submitting
a
comprehensive
1,200-page
chargesheet
to
the
Surajpur
court
against
Elvish
Yadav,
a
prominent
YouTuber
and
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
along
with
seven
other
individuals.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
HERE'S
WHE
THE
NOIDA
POLICE'S
CHARGESHEET
SAID
IN
SNAKE
VENOM
CASE
The
chargesheet,
supported
by
statements
from
24
witnesses,
delves
into
the
complex
details
of
the
case,
including
evidence
gathered
from
similar
cases
registered
across
different
regions,
such
as
Noida
and
Gurugram.
Notably,
a
report
from
a
Jaipur
laboratory
confirming
the
presence
of
snake
venom
has
been
included
in
this
documentation.
The
chargesheet
compiles
various
elements,
including
snake
venom
case-related
videos,
call
records,
and
electronic
evidence,
forming
the
foundation
of
the
case.
Additionally,
it
outlines
the
sections
of
the
Narcotic
Drugs
and
Psychotropic
Substances
(NDPS)
Act
imposed
on
Elvish
Yadav.
HOW
&
WHEN
THE
ELVISH
YADAV
SNAKE
VENOM
CONTROVERSY
STARTED?
For
the
uninitiated,
the
origins
of
the
case
trace
back
to
November
of
last
year
when
an
FIR
was
lodged
against
Elvish
Yadav
and
eight
others,
including
five
snake
charmers,
all
of
whom
were
subsequently
arrested.
Recently,
three
individuals,
including
the
YouTuber,
were
arrested
in
connection
with
this
ongoing
investigation.
Last
year's
raid
on
a
banquet
hall
in
Sector
51
by
the
Noida
Police,
acting
on
a
complaint
from
the
People
For
Animals
(PFA)
organization,
led
to
the
arrest
of
five
individuals
and
the
recovery
of
nine
venomous
snakes.
PFA
had
filed
an
FIR
against
Elvish,
alleging
his
involvement
in
organizing
parties
where
poisonous
snakes
were
featured.
Notably,
under
the
Prevention
of
Cruelty
to
Animals
Act,
extracting
venom
glands
from
snakes
is
deemed
a
punishable
offense,
carrying
a
potential
prison
sentence
of
up
to
seven
years.
Previously,
Elvish
Yadav
was
granted
bail
by
a
Gautam
Buddh
Nagar
court
after
spending
six
days
in
custody.
His
arrest
by
the
Noida
Police
on
March
17
was
part
of
an
investigation
into
the
suspected
use
of
snake
venom
as
a
recreational
drug
at
parties
organized
by
him.
The
case
stemmed
from
an
FIR
filed
at
Noida's
Sector
49
police
station
in
November,
following
a
complaint
from
a
representative
of
PFA.
Alongside
Elvish,
five
other
individuals,
all
snake
charmers,
were
named
in
the
FIR,
and
while
initially
arrested
in
November,
they
are
currently
out
on
bail.
Siddharth
Yadav,
popularly
known
as
Elvish
Yadav,
enjoys
significant
prominence
as
a
YouTuber
from
Gurugram.
In
addition
to
his
victory
on
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
he
is
renowned
for
his
music
videos
and
has
amassed
a
considerable
following
among
the
youth
demographic.
He's
currently
seen
as
a
judge
on
Amazon
miniTV's
Playground
3.