EXCLUSIVE! Srishty Rode Excited For International Premiere Of 'Gabru Gang' In Dubai: Did Last-Minute Shopping

Debutant actress Srishty Rode is all set to make her international debut with the premiere of her movie 'Gabru Gang' in Dubai. The actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for having the opportunity to premiere her debut film in a city that holds a special place in her heart.

"For me, this is really very special, as it's my debut film. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I have friends and family here. I visit here very often, and now that my movie is getting premiered here, I'm very excited and pumped," Srishty Rhode said in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant also shared her experience of visiting the local market, Meena Bazaar, for some last-minute shopping before visiting the Gurudwara in Dubai. "We will be visiting the Gurudwara in Dubai, and I wasn't prepared for it, so I went to Meena Bazaar. It's a local market in Dubai, and I had to go there for a last-minute shopping. It was super exciting because I haven't done something like that in a long time," she said.

The international premiere of 'Gabru Gang' is a significant milestone for Srishty, and she is looking forward to sharing this experience with her fans and the audience in Dubai. "I'm thrilled to be debuting in Dubai, as it's a city that I love and have a strong connection with. I'm hoping that the audience will enjoy the film and appreciate the hard work that we've put into it," she added.

Srishty also spoke about her experience working on 'Gabru Gang', which she described as a "dream come true". "Working on this film has been an incredible journey, and I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented cast and crew. I've learned so much from this experience, and I'm excited to apply that knowledge to future projects," she said.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to her fans and supporters, who she said have been instrumental in her success. "I'm so grateful to have such a supportive fan base, who have been with me every step of the way. I'm hoping that they will enjoy the film and continue to support me on this journey," she said.

In addition to the premiere, Srishty is also looking forward to exploring Dubai and experiencing all that the city has to offer. "I love Dubai, and I'm always excited to visit. From the food to the culture to the people, there's something about this city that just feels like home," she said.

Srishty's debut film 'Gabru Gang' is a highly anticipated release, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. With her talent, dedication, and passion for her craft, Srishty is sure to make a lasting impression on the film industry.