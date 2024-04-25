EXCLUSIVE! Srishty Rode Excited For International Premiere Of 'Gabru Gang' In Dubai: Did Last-Minute Shopping

Debutant
actress
Srishty
Rode
is
all
set
to
make
her
international
debut
with
the
premiere
of
her
movie
'Gabru
Gang'
in
Dubai.
The
actress
expressed
her
excitement
and
gratitude
for
having
the
opportunity
to
premiere
her
debut
film
in
a
city
that
holds
a
special
place
in
her
heart.
"For
me,
this
is
really
very
special,
as
it's
my
debut
film.
Dubai
is
like
a
second
home
to
me,
and
I
have
friends
and
family
here.
I
visit
here
very
often,
and
now
that
my
movie
is
getting
premiered
here,
I'm
very
excited
and
pumped," Srishty
Rhode
said
in
an
exclusive
interview
with
Filmibeat.
The
Bigg
Boss
12
contestant
also
shared
her
experience
of
visiting
the
local
market,
Meena
Bazaar,
for
some
last-minute
shopping
before
visiting
the
Gurudwara
in
Dubai.
"We
will
be
visiting
the
Gurudwara
in
Dubai,
and
I
wasn't
prepared
for
it,
so
I
went
to
Meena
Bazaar.
It's
a
local
market
in
Dubai,
and
I
had
to
go
there
for
a
last-minute
shopping.
It
was
super
exciting
because
I
haven't
done
something
like
that
in
a
long
time," she
said.
The
international
premiere
of
'Gabru
Gang'
is
a
significant
milestone
for
Srishty,
and
she
is
looking
forward
to
sharing
this
experience
with
her
fans
and
the
audience
in
Dubai.
"I'm
thrilled
to
be
debuting
in
Dubai,
as
it's
a
city
that
I
love
and
have
a
strong
connection
with.
I'm
hoping
that
the
audience
will
enjoy
the
film
and
appreciate
the
hard
work
that
we've
put
into
it,"
she
added.
Srishty
also
spoke
about
her
experience
working
on
'Gabru
Gang',
which
she
described
as
a
"dream
come
true".
"Working
on
this
film
has
been
an
incredible
journey,
and
I'm
so
grateful
to
have
had
the
opportunity
to
work
with
such
a
talented
cast
and
crew.
I've
learned
so
much
from
this
experience,
and
I'm
excited
to
apply
that
knowledge
to
future
projects," she
said.
The
actress
also
expressed
her
gratitude
to
her
fans
and
supporters,
who
she
said
have
been
instrumental
in
her
success.
"I'm
so
grateful
to
have
such
a
supportive
fan
base,
who
have
been
with
me
every
step
of
the
way.
I'm
hoping
that
they
will
enjoy
the
film
and
continue
to
support
me
on
this
journey,"
she
said.
In
addition
to
the
premiere,
Srishty
is
also
looking
forward
to
exploring
Dubai
and
experiencing
all
that
the
city
has
to
offer.
"I
love
Dubai,
and
I'm
always
excited
to
visit.
From
the
food
to
the
culture
to
the
people,
there's
something
about
this
city
that
just
feels
like
home," she
said.
Srishty's
debut
film
'Gabru
Gang'
is
a
highly
anticipated
release,
and
her
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
her
on
the
big
screen.
With
her
talent,
dedication,
and
passion
for
her
craft,
Srishty
is
sure
to
make
a
lasting
impression
on
the
film
industry.