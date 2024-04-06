From Ruling The Small Screen To Taking The Industry By Storm; A Look At Journey Of Sargun Mehta

From
setting
their
name
in
the
television
industry
to
becoming
a
few
of
the
biggest
big-screen
stars,
the
power
couple
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
have
indeed
come
a
long
way
in
the
entertainment
industry
cementing
their
name
as
the
biggest
creative
powerhouse
of
today's
time.
Well
as
much
as
this
power
couple
together
paved
the
way
to
success,
their
individual
journey
is
worth
to
be
reckoned
with.
Sargun
Mehta
who
has
always
delivered
an
amazing
performance
on
the
screen,
truly
has
a
journey
to
look
up
to.
Sargun
Mehta
has
been
a
known
face
in
the
realm
of
entertainment.
Her
journey
in
the
television
industry
is
backed
up
by
her
roles
in
popular
serials
like,
her
debut
12/24
Karol
Bagh,
Phulwa,
Balika
Vadhu,
and
many
more,
contestants
in
reality
shows
like
Comedy
Circus
Ke
Ajoobe,
Nach
Baliye
5,
Nach
Baliye
Shriman
v/s
Shrimati,
Bigg
Boss
8
and
her
films
like,
her
debut,
Angrej,
Qismat,
Cuttputlli
and
many
more.
Well,
it's
all
the
things
about
her
performing
arts,
she
also
produced
films
like
Udaariyaan,
Swaran
Ghar,
Junooniyat,
Dalchini,
and
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri
with
her
husband
Ravi
Dubey.
The
power
couple
also
created
waves
with
their
music
album,
'Ve
Haaniyaan'
under
their
music
banner
'Dreamiyata
Music'
which
is
trending
on
top
currently
all
across.
While
celebrating
her
prolonged
journey,
IMDb
India
dedicated
a
video
compiling
all
the
beautiful
moments
from
her
serials
and
films.
They
further
jotted
down
the
caption
-
"From
the
television
space
to
movies,
@sargunmehta
continues
to
charm
with
her
performances
✨
With
the
release
of
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri,
here's
taking
a
look
at
her
journey
💛
🎬:
Balika
Vadhu
|
Jio
Cinema
Apno
Ke
Liye
Geeta
Ka
Dharmayudh
Teri
Meri
Love
Stories
Phulwa
|
Jio
Cinema
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri
|
In
Theatres
from
15th
March
Babe
Bhangra
Paunde
Ne
|
Zee5
Moh
Cuttputlli
|
Disney+
Hotstar
Qismat
2
|
Zee5"
Moreover,
recently,
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
released
their
Punjabi
production
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
with
Gippy
Grewal
and
Sargun
in
the
lead.