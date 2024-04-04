Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Entry Reveals Upcoming Twist In Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma's StarPlus Show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Entry: Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. At a time when daily soaps have shut shop due to low ratings, GHKPM will complete four successful years in October 2024.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN TWIST

Replacing a show like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with lesser-known faces was not an easy task. However, the gamble worked and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became one of the iconic shows of Star Plus at 8pm. It originally featured Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as leads. Aishwarya quit the show as she was dissatisfied with her character development.

When she received the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya decided to bid adieu to Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Last year, the makers introduced a generation leap following which the focus shifted to Sai and Virat's daughter Savi. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt left the romantic saga to make way for Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN NEW ENTRY IS AYUSH ANAND

Filmibeat had earlier informed that Aayush Anand will enter the show as Ishaan aka Shakti Arora's brother in the serial. The actor has finally spilled the beans about his role and the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai serial.