Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Entry Reveals Upcoming Twist In Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma's StarPlus Show

Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
New
Entry:
Shakti
Arora
and
Bhavika
Sharma's
show
has
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
At
a
time
when
daily
soaps
have
shut
shop
due
to
low
ratings,
GHKPM
will
complete
four
successful
years
in
October
2024.
GHUM
HAI
KISIKEY
PYAAR
MEIIN
TWIST
Replacing
a
show
like
Kasautii
Zindagii
Kay
2
with
lesser-known
faces
was
not
an
easy
task.
However,
the
gamble
worked
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
became
one
of
the
iconic
shows
of
Star
Plus
at
8pm.
It
originally
featured
Ayesha
Singh,
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
as
leads.
Aishwarya
quit
the
show
as
she
was
dissatisfied
with
her
character
development.
When
she
received
the
offer
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13,
Aishwarya
decided
to
bid
adieu
to
Ghum
Hain
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
Last
year,
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap
following
which
the
focus
shifted
to
Sai
and
Virat's
daughter
Savi.
Ayesha
Singh
and
Neil
Bhatt
left
the
romantic
saga
to
make
way
for
Shakti
Arora
and
Bhavika
Sharma.
GHUM
HAI
KISIKEY
PYAAR
MEIIN
NEW
ENTRY
IS
AYUSH
ANAND
Filmibeat
had
earlier
informed
that
Aayush
Anand
will
enter
the
show
as
Ishaan
aka
Shakti
Arora's
brother
in
the
serial.
The
actor
has
finally
spilled
the
beans
about
his
role
and
the
upcoming
twist
in
Ghum
Hai
serial.