Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Surbhi Chandna’s Co-Star To Enter As Ishaan’s Brother? Check DEETS

Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
Update:
In
2020,
the
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
premiered,
a
collaboration
between
Cockrow
Entertainment
and
Shaika
Films.
Initially
headlined
by
Neil
Bhatt,
Ayesha
Singh,
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
as
Virat,
Sai,
and
Patralekha,
respectively,
this
talented
trio
mesmerized
audiences
for
a
remarkable
three-year
stint
before
departing
last
year
due
to
a
storyline
shift.
Following
their
departure,
Bhavika
Sharma
and
Shakti
Arora
stepped
into
the
roles
of
Savi
and
Ishaan,
becoming
the
new
protagonists
of
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
post
the
storyline
transition.
Although
their
introduction
initially
sparked
mixed
reactions,
the
duo
has
gradually
won
over
viewers,
who
now
passionately
support
and
root
for
them
as
IshVi.
GHUM
HAI
KISIKEY
PYAAR
MEIIN
CURRENT
TRACK
The
ongoing
storyline
of
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
centers
on
Durva's
engagement
celebration.
Mamaji's
true
colors
will
be
revealed,
leading
to
Anvi
gaining
the
family's
affection
and
backing.
Consequently,
Savi
will
be
ready
to
depart
from
home
in
order
to
maintain
peace
within
the
Bhosale
household.
While
an
interesting
love-triangle
is
currently
going
on
between
Savi,
Ishaan,
and
Reeva
(Sumit
Singh),
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
the
makers
are
set
to
introduce
a
new
character
in
the
storyline
to
make
GHKKPM
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
viewers.
The
creative
team
has
already
roped
in
a
talented
actor
to
essay
the
pivotal
part.
According
to
an
IWMBuzz
report,
Surbhi
Chandna
and
Nakuul
Mehta's
Ishqbaaz
co-star
Aayush
Anand
is
likely
to
enter
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
as
Ishaan's
elder
brother.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
the
portal,
"Ayush
will
play
the
role
of
Chinmay
Bhosale,
the
son
of
Rao
Sahib
and
Akka
Sahib.
He
will
be
the
husband
of
Shikha,
who
has
been
living
a
lonely
life
with
Chinmay
having
settled
abroad."
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
WHO
IS
AAYUSH
ANAND?
ALL
ABOUT
ACTOR
ENTERING
GHKKPM
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Aayush
Anand
is
a
well-known
actor
who
made
his
TV
debut
with
Jodha
Akbar
in
2015
and
went
on
to
feature
in
several
popular
shows
including
Balika
Vadhu,
Tu
Sooraj
Main
Saanjh
Piyaji,
and
Tujhse
Hai
Raabta
among
others.
He
is
currently
seen
in
Colors
TV's
Mera
Balam
Thanedaar.