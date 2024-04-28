Gurucharan Singh Missing | TMKOC’s Mandar Chandwadkar Recalls His Last Meeting With The Actor: Just Hoping….

Mandar
Chandwadkar-Gurucharan
Singh
Last
Meeting:
Television
actor
Gurucharan
Singh,
who
became
a
household
name
with
his
stint
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
has
been
making
headlines
for
the
most
unfortunate
reason
these
days.
According
to
media
reports,
Singh
has
been
missing
for
almost
a
week
now
and
there
is
still
no
trace
about
him
as
of
now.
To
note,
the
news
came
to
light
after
his
father
filed
a
complaint
in
Delhi.
It
is
reported
that
Singh
went
missing
from
Delhi
on
April
22.
The
cops
have
been
investigating
the
matter,
however,
the
news
has
left
his
fans
and
friends
quite
shocked.
And
now,
Singh's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
co-star
Mandar
Chandwadkar,
who
plays
the
role
of
Aatmaram
Tukaram
Bhide
in
the
show,
got
candid
about
his
last
meeting
with
the
actor.
Talking
to
the
Indian
Express,
Gurucharan
stated
that
he
is
shocked
with
Gurucharan's
missing
news.
He
revealed
that
he
had
met
Singh
during
Dilip
Joshi's
son's
wedding
in
Decemeber
2023.
"It's
really
surprising
for
me
as
well.
He
keeps
travelling
between
Delhi
and
Mumbai.
Last
we
met
at
Dilip
Joshi's
son's
wedding
in
December.
We
had
a
nice
time
together,
but
since
then
we
have
not
been
in
touch.
Just
hoping
and
praying
all
is
well," he
added.
had
quit
the
show
in
2020
and
was
shuffling
between
Delhi
and
Mumbai
as
his
father
resided
in
Delhi.
Talking
about
his
exit,
Singh
told
ETimes,
"Well,
my
Dad
had
undergone
surgery
around
the
time
I
quit
the
show.
There
were
a
few
other
things
I
had
to
address
and
life
went
on.
There
were
a
few
other
reasons
I
quit
but
don't
want
to
talk
about
that.
Whatever
work
I
had
done
until
Covid-19
hit,
we
worked
together
with
love
and
affection
as
a
team".
