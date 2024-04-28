Gurucharan Singh Missing | TMKOC’s Mandar Chandwadkar Recalls His Last Meeting With The Actor: Just Hoping….

Mandar Chandwadkar-Gurucharan Singh Last Meeting: Television actor Gurucharan Singh, who became a household name with his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines for the most unfortunate reason these days. According to media reports, Singh has been missing for almost a week now and there is still no trace about him as of now. To note, the news came to light after his father filed a complaint in Delhi.

It is reported that Singh went missing from Delhi on April 22. The cops have been investigating the matter, however, the news has left his fans and friends quite shocked. And now, Singh's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, got candid about his last meeting with the actor.

Talking to the Indian Express, Gurucharan stated that he is shocked with Gurucharan's missing news. He revealed that he had met Singh during Dilip Joshi's son's wedding in Decemeber 2023. "It's really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last we met at Dilip Joshi's son's wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well," he added.

To note, Gurucharan Singh, who became a household name with his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had quit the show in 2020 and was shuffling between Delhi and Mumbai as his father resided in Delhi. Talking about his exit, Singh told ETimes, "Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don't want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team".