Here's How Udaariyaan Actor Love Singh Celebrated His Birthday In Style

Celebrations add colors to our lives and a birthday is one of them. People often choose to celebrate their born day with family or friends. Actor Love Singh, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, turned a year older today. The actor, who recently shifted to Mumbai from his hometown Jalandar, had a small birthday celebration at home with his new friends in the new city.

Though he wasn't able to celebrate his special day with his family, his new friends left no stone unturned to make his birthday a memorable one. No doubt, the actor received immense love from his fans and loved ones on his birthday.

Love was touched by all the love and blessings he was showered with on his special day and the impromptu birthday celebration his friends planned for him.

Professionally, Love is currently seen playing the negative role (Pramodh) in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. Apart from this, he is known for essaying the role of Abhiraj in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyan and playing the lead role in the Punjabi show Khasma Nu Khani.