Here's How Udaariyaan Actor Love Singh Celebrated His Birthday In Style

Celebrations
add
colors
to
our
lives
and
a
birthday
is
one
of
them.
People
often
choose
to
celebrate
their
born
day
with
family
or
friends.
Actor
Love
Singh,
who
is
a
well-known
name
in
the
entertainment
world,
turned
a
year
older
today.
The
actor,
who
recently
shifted
to
Mumbai
from
his
hometown
Jalandar,
had
a
small
birthday
celebration
at
home
with
his
new
friends
in
the
new
city.
Though
he
wasn't
able
to
celebrate
his
special
day
with
his
family,
his
new
friends
left
no
stone
unturned
to
make
his
birthday
a
memorable
one.
No
doubt,
the
actor
received
immense
love
from
his
fans
and
loved
ones
on
his
birthday.
Love
was
touched
by
all
the
love
and
blessings
he
was
showered
with
on
his
special
day
and
the
impromptu
birthday
celebration
his
friends
planned
for
him.
Professionally,
Love
is
currently
seen
playing
the
negative
role
(Pramodh)
in
the
Dangal
TV
show
Milke
bhi
hum
na
mile.
Apart
from
this,
he
is
known
for
essaying
the
role
of
Abhiraj
in
the
popular
Colors
TV
show
Udaariyan
and
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
Punjabi
show
Khasma
Nu
Khani.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 16:01 [IST]