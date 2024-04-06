Hina Khan Excited For The Release Of Her Debut Punjabi Film Shinda Shinda No Papa: I Can't...

Hina
Khan
Punjabi
Film
Debut:
Hina
Khan,
who
is
counted
among
the
most
popular
and
successful
TV
stars,
is
all
set
to
make
her
debut
in
the
world
of
Punjabi
movies
with
Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa,
adding
another
feather
to
her
cap
of
versatile
performances.
ALL
ABOUT
HINA
KHAN
STARRER
SHINDA
SHINDA
NO
PAPA
Directed
by
Amarpreet
Chabra,
Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa
explores
the
humorous
yet
relatable
challenges
of
modern-day
parenting
in
a
heartwarming
cinematic
experience.
The
film
stars
Gippy
Grewal
and
Sinda
Grewal
alongside
Hina
Khan.
The
teaser
of
the
film
was
unveiled
by
the
makers
recently
and
it
is
slated
to
release
in
theatres
next
month,
on
May
10,
2024.
The
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
star
can
be
seen
in
a
new
avatar
and
looks
like
a
typical
Punjabi
mundi.
You
can
watch
the
Shinda
Shinda
No
Papa
teaser
below:
HINA
KHAN
LOOKING
FORWARD
TO
SHINDA
SHINDA
NO
PAPA
RELEASE
As
expected,
Hina
Khan
is
super-excited
about
the
release
of
her
Punjabi
movie.
Sharing
her
excitement,
she
told
IANS,
"I
am
super
excited
for
the
release.
The
film
allowed
me
to
explore
a
different
side
of
me
as
an
actor.
I
can't
wait
for
everybody
to
see
it
because
it
is
a
very
different
kind
of
film
that
I
have
worked
on.
I
had
an
absolute
blast
shooting
for
it.
I
am
sure
you
guys
will
enjoy
the
film
as
much
as
you
did
watching
the
teaser.
Everyday
was
a
laugh
riot
on
set!
It
was
amazing
working
with
Gippy
and
the
entire
cast
of
the
film".
Hina's
recent
film
Country
of
Blind
which
released
in
the
USA
across
14
theatres,
received
a
superb
response
from
the
audience
abroad.
The
film
was
also
one
of
the
three
Indian
films
to
be
considered
in
the
list
for
the
nominations
for
the
Oscars
2024.
It
is
now
expecting
a
much-awaited
release
in
India.