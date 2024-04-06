Hina Khan Excited For The Release Of Her Debut Punjabi Film Shinda Shinda No Papa: I Can't...

Hina Khan Punjabi Film Debut: Hina Khan, who is counted among the most popular and successful TV stars, is all set to make her debut in the world of Punjabi movies with Shinda Shinda No Papa, adding another feather to her cap of versatile performances.

ALL ABOUT HINA KHAN STARRER SHINDA SHINDA NO PAPA

Directed by Amarpreet Chabra, Shinda Shinda No Papa explores the humorous yet relatable challenges of modern-day parenting in a heartwarming cinematic experience. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sinda Grewal alongside Hina Khan.

The teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers recently and it is slated to release in theatres next month, on May 10, 2024. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star can be seen in a new avatar and looks like a typical Punjabi mundi. You can watch the Shinda Shinda No Papa teaser below:

HINA KHAN LOOKING FORWARD TO SHINDA SHINDA NO PAPA RELEASE

As expected, Hina Khan is super-excited about the release of her Punjabi movie. Sharing her excitement, she told IANS, "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait for everybody to see it because it is a very different kind of film that I have worked on. I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I am sure you guys will enjoy the film as much as you did watching the teaser. Everyday was a laugh riot on set! It was amazing working with Gippy and the entire cast of the film".

Hina's recent film Country of Blind which released in the USA across 14 theatres, received a superb response from the audience abroad. The film was also one of the three Indian films to be considered in the list for the nominations for the Oscars 2024. It is now expecting a much-awaited release in India.