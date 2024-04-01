Is Arti Singh Engaged? Bigg Boss 13 Star's Recent Post Flaunting A Diamond Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours

Arti
Singh
And
Dipak
Chauhan
Engaged:
Arti
Singh,
widely
recognized
for
her
participation
in
Big
Boss
13,
was
recently
seen
proudly
displaying
what
appears
to
be
her
engagement
ring
in
a
recent
post.
The
actress
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
boyfriend
Dipak
Chauhan
later
this
year.
Ahead
of
the
wedding
ceremony,
comedian
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
expressed
gratitude
for
the
new
chapter
as
the
festivities
commenced.
As
Arti
Singh
hinted
at
her
engagement,
congratulations
poured
in
through
the
comment
section,
wishing
the
actress
a
lifetime
of
happiness
ahead.
BIG
BOSS
13
STAR
ARTI
SINGH
FLAUNTS
ENGAGEMENT
RING
IN
RED
SAREE
Prior
to
sharing
her
photo
on
Instagram,
Arti
Singh
took
to
her
story,
offering
a
peek
at
her
beautifully
decorated
house
from
the
balcony.
She
captioned
the
picture
with
"New
beginnings." Later,
the
TV
actress
posted
a
photo
of
herself
adorned
in
a
designer
red
saree,
captioned
with
"Laal
ishq."
With
gajra
in
her
hair,
Arti
Singh
proudly
displayed
her
golden
jewelry
and
several
rings
on
her
fingers.
Playfully
remarking
on
the
decorative
flowers,
the
TV
actor
subtly
revealed
the
first
glimpse
of
her
engagement
ring.
The
purported
engagement
ring
featured
a
large
round-shaped
diamond
atop
a
golden
band.
As
Arti
Singh
uploaded
the
post,
congratulations
followed
with
a
user
commenting,
"Awww
such
a
beautiful
moment
❤️❤️❤️
congratulations."
Another
claimed,
"congratulations
dear."
Brother
Krushna
extended
his
gratitude,
saying
to
his
siter,
"Kya
baat
kya
baat
kya
baat
(with
a
black
heart)."
On
the
other
hand,
sister-in-Law
Kashmera
Shah
commented,
"Beautiful.
Finally
you
have
got
your
dream."
Arti
replied
to
this,
"can't
wait
to
show
u,"
hinting
that
she
is
indeed
talking
about
the
engagement
ring.
Amidst
the
buzz
surrounding
Arti
Singh's
engagement,
fans
are
curious
about
her
fiance,
Dipak
Chauhan.
Aarti
made
her
first-ever
social
media
post
about
her
boyfriend
on
Valentine's
Day,
February
14th.
Expressing
her
love
poetically,
she
captioned
the
post
with
"Jiska
mujhe
tha
intezar"
(with
a
red
heart
and
a
nazar
amulet).
Given
that
Arti
had
never
revealed
her
fiance's
face,
this
sparked
speculation
among
fans,
leaving
them
pondering
about
Dipak
Chauhan's
profession.
According
to
Times
Now
News,
Arti's
fiance
is
a
successful
entrepreneur
and
the
founder
of
an
event
management
company.
Dipak
began
his
career
as
a
marketing
executive
and
has
since
flourished
in
his
industry.
Reports
also
mention
that
he
serves
as
the
brand
ambassador
for
a
cricket
tournament
dedicated
to
raising
awareness
about
road
safety,
called
the
Road
Safety
World
Series.
WHEN
WILL
ARTI
SINGH
AND
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
GET
MARRIED?
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan
are
preparing
to
exchange
vows
in
the
coming
months.
An
inside
source
said
to
HT
that
the
couple
is
currently
scouting
venues
for
April
and
May.
The
wedding
date
will
be
finalized
based
on
the
availability
of
their
preferred
venue.
Arti
Singh
is
opting
for
a
wedding
in
Mumbai
rather
than
a
destination
affair.
With
plans
for
a
lavish
Indian
wedding,
the
actress
has
her
sights
set
on
a
luxurious
hotel
venue.
If
reports
are
accurate,
Aarti
Singh
intends
to
invite
all
her
industry
friends
to
the
wedding,
including
Bollywood
actor
Govinda.