Jewel Narigara Delighted To Share Screen Space With 'Anupamaa' Star Alpana Buch In 'Madgaon Express'

Actor
Jewel
Narigara,
who
is
known
for
featuring
in
TV
shows
like
'Ishq
Subhan
Allah',
'Dil
Ki
Suno
Stories'
will
star
in
upcoming
bollywood
movie,
'Madgaon
Express'
directed
by
Bollywood
actor
Kunal
Khemu.
He
will
be
play
the
part
of
actor
Pratik
Gandhi's
childhood
role,
Pinku.
Jewel
is
excited
to
share
screen
space
with
Alpana
Buch
who
currently
plays
the
popular
role
of
Baa
in
Anupamaa'
on
Star
Plus.
He
said,
"I'm
playing
Pinku
and
Alpana
ma'am
is
playing
the
role
of
my
onscreen
mother
in
the
movie.
It
was
a
great
time
shooting
with
her.
We
both
connected
very
well
as
we
are
Gujrati
and
our
role
in
the
movie
was
from
the
same
background.
She's
very
sweet
person.
My
family
is
also
fond
of
the
serial
Anupama,
and
they
got
equally
excited
when
they
learnt
she
will
be
playing
the
role
of
my
mother
in
the
movie."
'Madgaon
Express'
is
backed
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
is
all
set
to
hit
theaters
on
March
22,
2024.
Jewel
also
appreciated
Kunal
Khemu
and
added,
"It
was
a
wonderful
time
working
under
him.
He
was
kind
and
humble.
He
made
me
comfortable
in
no
time.
Playing
the
part
was
fun
and
I'm
happy
that
the
promo
of
the
movie
starts
with
me
and
my
dialogues.
I'm
looking
forward
to
the
release."
Jewel
is
known
for
making
Bollywood
debut
in
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Mrunal
Thakur
starrer
Dhamaka.
Previously
he
acted
in
shows
like
Fear
Files:
Darr
Ki
Sacchi
Tasvirein.
