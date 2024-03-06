Jewel Narigara Delighted To Share Screen Space With 'Anupamaa' Star Alpana Buch In 'Madgaon Express'

Actor Jewel Narigara, who is known for featuring in TV shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Dil Ki Suno Stories' will star in upcoming bollywood movie, 'Madgaon Express' directed by Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu.

He will be play the part of actor Pratik Gandhi's childhood role, Pinku. Jewel is excited to share screen space with Alpana Buch who currently plays the popular role of Baa in Anupamaa' on Star Plus.

He said, "I'm playing Pinku and Alpana ma'am is playing the role of my onscreen mother in the movie. It was a great time shooting with her. We both connected very well as we are Gujrati and our role in the movie was from the same background. She's very sweet person. My family is also fond of the serial Anupama, and they got equally excited when they learnt she will be playing the role of my mother in the movie."

'Madgaon Express' is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Jewel also appreciated Kunal Khemu and added, "It was a wonderful time working under him. He was kind and humble. He made me comfortable in no time. Playing the part was fun and I'm happy that the promo of the movie starts with me and my dialogues. I'm looking forward to the release."

Jewel is known for making Bollywood debut in Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dhamaka. Previously he acted in shows like Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.