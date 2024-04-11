Jigyasa Singh Stuns In Her V-Cut Dress At Chamkila Screening, Fans Say 'Thapki Is Here To Slay'

The talented actress, Jigyasa Singh is well known for her meticulous fashion taste and her alluring looks in the entertainment industry. She graced the screening event of Chamkila with her effortless elegance, once again, and managed to seize everyone's interest.

She stood out from the other attendees with her confident and expressive ensemble. Her impeccable attire caught everyone's eye, gaining her a lot of appreciation. The well carried blue, bodycon dress, with a smocking pattern was a groundbreaking look. The sweetheart neckline with a V cut in the middle, gave the dress the little bit of boldness that the refined outfit needed.

With no accessories and straight cascading tresses, parted right at the middle, made the dress stand out and catch everyone's attention. This look was complimented and admired by many, just as it deserved. A perfect combination of chic and graceful, this outfit had it all.

Minimal makeup look, which is all trendy right now, with a shadowy eye makeup, modest blush and nude lipstick, harmonized with the dress, seamlessly, creating an overall flawless ensemble.

On the professional sphere, Jigyasa Singh is known for her role, as Thapki, in 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' and 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' 2' for which she was nominated as 'Best Debutante' in Zee Gold Awards 2016. She was recently seen in the song 'Sun Ranjheya' with Goldie Behl which recieved enthusiastic audience appreciation.