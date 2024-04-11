Jigyasa Singh Stuns In Her V-Cut Dress At Chamkila Screening, Fans Say 'Thapki Is Here To Slay'

The
talented
actress,
Jigyasa
Singh
is
well
known
for
her
meticulous
fashion
taste
and
her
alluring
looks
in
the
entertainment
industry.
She
graced
the
screening
event
of
Chamkila
with
her
effortless
elegance,
once
again,
and
managed
to
seize
everyone's
interest.
She
stood
out
from
the
other
attendees
with
her
confident
and
expressive
ensemble.
Her
impeccable
attire
caught
everyone's
eye,
gaining
her
a
lot
of
appreciation.
The
well
carried
blue,
bodycon
dress,
with
a
smocking
pattern
was
a
groundbreaking
look.
The
sweetheart
neckline
with
a
V
cut
in
the
middle,
gave
the
dress
the
little
bit
of
boldness
that
the
refined
outfit
needed.
With
no
accessories
and
straight
cascading
tresses,
parted
right
at
the
middle,
made
the
dress
stand
out
and
catch
everyone's
attention.
This
look
was
complimented
and
admired
by
many,
just
as
it
deserved.
A
perfect
combination
of
chic
and
graceful,
this
outfit
had
it
all.
Minimal
makeup
look,
which
is
all
trendy
right
now,
with
a
shadowy
eye
makeup,
modest
blush
and
nude
lipstick,
harmonized
with
the
dress,
seamlessly,
creating
an
overall
flawless
ensemble.
On
the
professional
sphere,
Jigyasa
Singh
is
known
for
her
role,
as
Thapki,
in
'Thapki
Pyaar
Ki'
and
'Thapki
Pyaar
Ki'
2'
for
which
she
was
nominated
as
'Best
Debutante'
in
Zee
Gold
Awards
2016.
She
was
recently
seen
in
the
song
'Sun
Ranjheya'
with
Goldie
Behl
which
recieved
enthusiastic
audience
appreciation.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 18:51 [IST]