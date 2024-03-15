Kanwar Dhillon Features on New York City Times Square Billboard on His Birthday

Kanwar Dhillon, the heartthrob of the television industry, is no stranger to the limelight. With his versatile acting skills and charming persona, he has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe. From portraying the lovable Shiva in Pandya Store to winning accolades as Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha on StarPlus, Dhillon has cemented his status as one of the most beloved actors on the small screen.

As Kanwar's birthday approached this year, he found himself in an unexpected spotlight, quite literally. Shocked and surprised beyond belief, Kanwar stumbled upon a mesmerizing sight: a captivating video collage of all his work adorning a billboard in the heart of New York City's bustling Times Square. With no inkling of this honor beforehand, his emotions soared as he gazed at the tribute to his journey in the industry. Overwhelmed by the unexpected recognition, Kanwar's excitement reached unparalleled heights, marking a milestone moment in his career.

