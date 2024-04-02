Did Karan Kundrra 'BREAKUP' With Tejasswi Prakash? Love Adhura Actor Reacts To Rumours

Karan
Kundrra-Tejasswi
Prakash
breakup
rumour:
If
we
had
an
award
for
the
best
couple
in
telly
land,
we
would
happily
give
it
to
only
TejRan.
The
two
lovebirds
have
been
giving
us
serious
love
goals
ever
since
they
started
dating
each
other.
The
duo
fell
in
love
while
being
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
While
Tejasswi
Prakash
won
Salman
Khan's
reality
show,
Karan
Kundrra
emerged
as
the
second
runner-up.
The
two
celebrities
started
dating
each
other
after
their
stint
in
BB
15.
Despite
the
ups
and
downs
in
their
journey
in
Bigg
Boss,
the
duo
supported
each
other.
KARAN
KUNDRRA
REACTS
ON
'BREAKUP
RUMOURS'
WITH
TEJASSWI
PRAKASH
Rumours
about
Tejasswi
and
Karan's
breakup
have
always
made
headlines.
Even
when
the
lovebirds
are
together,
gossip
mills
claimed
that
they
ended
their
relationship.
Wondering
how
Mr.
Kundrra
reacted
to
such
rumours?
The
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
actor,
while
interacting
with
a
leading
daily,
spoke
about
the
conjecture
over
his
relationship
and
the
breakup
speculations.
He
maintained
that
the
rumours
don't
affect
affect
him.
Taking
a
fun
dig
at
the
rumour
mongers,
he
added
that
'some
people
are
just
too
free'.
"It
doesn't
affect
me,
because
we
are
sitting
together
and
people
are
saying
we
broke
up,
or
she
got
married
to
someone
else," Karan
Kundrra
told
Indian
Express.
On
the
professional
front,
Karan
Kundrra
is
basking
in
the
success
of
Love
Adhura.
The
web
series,
which
premiered
on
Amazon
MiniTV,
also
starred
Erica
Fernandes.
Talking
about
Tejasswi
Prakash,
the
Marathi
Mulgi
is
on
a
break
from
work.
She
was
last
seen
in
Naagin
6,
which
aired
on
Colors
channel.