Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding: TejRan Getting Married In 2024? Here's The Truth

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding Date: If we had an award for the most adorable couple in telly town, we would happily give it to Tejasswi and Karan. The two lovebirds have been giving us serious relationship goals ever since they accepted their love for each other.

KARAN KUNDRRA-TEJASSWI PRAKASH LOVE STORY

Love blossomed between TejRan while they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Despite the ups and downs, the two celebrities supported each other in Salman Khan's reality show. Tejasswi won the BB 15 trophy while Karan finished as the second runner-up of the show, which aired on Colors channel.

On Valentine's Day 2024, the duo took time out of their busy schedule to spend quality time with each other. Sharing pictures from their celebrations, Tejasswi wrote, "Happy valentines sunny @kkundrra

to all those who found love, never take it for granted... And to the ones looking, I hope you all get to experience love ,companionship, respect, team, solace, safe and fulfilment the way I do today...

P.S. @kkundrra thank you for tonight ♥️ I love you (sic)."

