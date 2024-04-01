Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding: TejRan Getting Married In 2024? Here's The Truth

Karan
Kundrra-Tejasswi
Prakash
Wedding
Date:
If
we
had
an
award
for
the
most
adorable
couple
in
telly
town,
we
would
happily
give
it
to
Tejasswi
and
Karan.
The
two
lovebirds
have
been
giving
us
serious
relationship
goals
ever
since
they
accepted
their
love
for
each
other.
KARAN
KUNDRRA-TEJASSWI
PRAKASH
LOVE
STORY
Love
blossomed
between
TejRan
while
they
were
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
Despite
the
ups
and
downs,
the
two
celebrities
supported
each
other
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Tejasswi
won
the
BB
15
trophy
while
Karan
finished
as
the
second
runner-up
of
the
show,
which
aired
on
Colors
channel.
On
Valentine's
Day
2024,
the
duo
took
time
out
of
their
busy
schedule
to
spend
quality
time
with
each
other.
Sharing
pictures
from
their
celebrations,
Tejasswi
wrote,
"Happy
valentines
sunny
@kkundrra
to
all
those
who
found
love,
never
take
it
for
granted...
And
to
the
ones
looking,
I
hope
you
all
get
to
experience
love
,companionship,
respect,
team,
solace,
safe
and
fulfilment
the
way
I
do
today...
P.S.
@kkundrra
thank
you
for
tonight
♥️
I
love
you
(sic)."