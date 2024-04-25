Kashmera On Welcoming Govinda At Arti Singh’s Wedding: He Might Have A Problem With Me & Krushna But…

Arti
Singh
Wedding:
It
is
a
big
day
in
the
telly
world
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
former
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant
Arti
Singh
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
today
with
beau
Dipak
Chauhan.
While
it
is
an
arrange
marriage
for
the
actress,
her
pre-wedding
festivities
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
Amid
this,
there
have
been
speculations
about
whether
Govinda
will
be
attending
Arti's
wedding
today.
To
note,
Govinda
hasn't
been
on
talking
terms
with
Krushna
Abhishek
and
Kashmera
Shah
for
a
while
now.
And
while
Arti
Singh,
in
one
of
her
interviews
stated
that
Govinda
is
elated
about
her
wedding,
she
was
also
hopeful
about
the
senior
actor
attending
and
blessing
her
at
her
wedding.
As
the
D-Day
is
here,
Kashmera
Shah
(Arti's
sister
in
law)
got
candid
about
welcoming
Govinda
on
the
big
occasion
and
told
Pinkvilla
that
she
and
Krushna
would
be
welcoming
the
Hero
No.
1
actor
with
open
arms.
Kashmera
stated,
"Well,
we
are
looking
forward
to
welcoming
him
at
the
wedding.
We
will
very
respectfully
do
so.
As
the
tradition
goes,
I
will
touch
his
feet.
After
all,
he
is
at
my
father-in-law's
place
and
I
would
pay
him
my
respects.
He
might
have
a
problem
with
Krushna
and
me
but
Arti
has
nothing
to
do
with
the
same
and
thus
we
feel,
he
would
attend
her
wedding".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Arti
and
her
to
be
husband
Dipak,
Kashmera
told
Pinkvilla,
"It
is
an
extremely
happy
phase
for
us.
She's
like
the
baby
of
the
family,
and
it
is
so
beautiful
to
see
her
getting
into
the
beautiful
union
of
marriage.
Dipak
is
quite
romantic
and
respectful.
The
way
he
welcomed
Arti
in
the
Haldi
ceremony
was
overwhelming.
His
small
gestures,
like
even
choosing
a
song
for
her,
with
those
lyrics,
are
so
romantic,
and
that's
what
Arti
wanted
in
her
partner"
On
the
other
hand,
Arti's
sangeet
night
recently
grabbed
the
eyeballs
as
it
was
a
starry
affair
with
celebs
like
Ankita
Lokhande,
Vicky
Jain,
Mahira
Sharma,
Paras
Chhabraa,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Karan
Singh
Grover
etc
marking
their
presence.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11:47 [IST]