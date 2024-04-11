Katha Ankahee 2: Will Adnan Khan-Aditi Dev Sharma's Show Return With Season Two? Fans Wonder After Reunion

Katha Ankahee 2 update: Will Katha Ankahee return with season two? Fans have been wondering ever since Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Bidhisha Ghosh, Samar Vermani and other actors had a fun-filled reunion.

The actors reunited four months after their show went off air, taking time out of their busy schedule to meet each other. Gossip mills started buzzing with the rumours that a potential season two might be on the cards. However, there's no truth to the speculations. Yes, that's the reality!