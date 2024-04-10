Katha Ankahee Reunion: Adnan Khan-Aditi Dev Sharma Reunite 4 Months After Show Ends, Fans Demand Season 2

Katha Ankahee reunion video: There are a few shows that continue to remain alive in the hearts of the audience even after going off air. Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma starter Katha Ankahee is one such show. The romantic drama went off air in December 2023 after a successful run of one year.

Several shows are launched on the small screen but a few manage to strike a chord with the viewers. Katha Ankahee had captured the attention of the TV buffs with its impressive storyline and star-studded cast.