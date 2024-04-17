English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration Date, Process: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Date Re

By
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration Date Process

There are a few reality shows in India which have completed over fifteen seasons. The likes of Bigg Boss, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Kaun Banega Crorepati have left a strong mark on the audience. At a time when many non-fiction shows have failed to air more than three seasons, BB and KBC have been able to retain their viewership.

On Tuesday (April 16), Sony Entertainment Television announced the new season of KBC. Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 is all set to hit the airwaves in the month of July. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to participate in KBC 16 as the upcoming edition will soon launch on Sony TV.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 22:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 17, 2024
Read more about: kaun banega crorepati 16

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X