Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration Date, Process: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Date Re

There
are
a
few
reality
shows
in
India
which
have
completed
over
fifteen
seasons.
The
likes
of
Bigg
Boss,
Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
and
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
have
left
a
strong
mark
on
the
audience.
At
a
time
when
many
non-fiction
shows
have
failed
to
air
more
than
three
seasons,
BB
and
KBC
have
been
able
to
retain
their
viewership.
On
Tuesday
(April
16),
Sony
Entertainment
Television
announced
the
new
season
of
KBC.
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
is
all
set
to
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
July.
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
get
ready
to
participate
in
KBC
16
as
the
upcoming
edition
will
soon
launch
on
Sony
TV.