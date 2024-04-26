KBC 16: Big B Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration First Question. Answer Is...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 registration first question: The wait is finally over. Sony Entertainment Television has officially unveiled the first registration question for KBC 16 on Friday (April 26). Fans have been eagerly waiting for the KBC 2024 online registration question ever since it was revealed that the registration process will kickstart from this weekend.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 REGISTRATION FIRST QUESTION

How to apply for KBC 2024? If you have this question in mind, you have come at the right place. If you are interested in participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024, you need to start giving the correct answers for KBC questions. The question-answer round for KBC 2024 online registration has started on WhatsApp, SMS and SonyLIV.

Contestants need to answer a question daily following which they will be selected randomly. After their selection, they will have to participate in another round before advancing to the final stage. The interview round will be conducted in Mumbai.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration: How To Register For KBC 2024 Via SonyLIV, WhatsApp & SMS?

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV released the promo along with the caption, "Here is the first question to register for KBC! To register for KBC, you need to send your answer before 27th April, 9 pm. Modes of registration - Whatsapp "KBC" on 8591975331 OR SMS to 5667711 KBC Answer (A/B/C/D) Age Gender (M/F/O) OR Download/Update SonyLIV App."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Steps Are...

Viewers can register for KBC 2024 via SonyLIV or WhatsApp. They need to send a message on 8591975331. For SMS mode of registration, they need to send to 5667711. They have to share the details including age, gender along with the correct KBC answer.

KBC 16 TODAY QUESTION ANSWER (APRIL 26)

The first KBC 16 registration question is related to a former chief minister. The question read, "Shri Karpoori Thakur, who was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024, was the former chief minister of which state?"

The options are as follows-

A- Uttar Pradesh

B- Rajasthan

C- Punjab

D- Bihar

The correct answer for KBC 16 registration question is option D- Bihar.

Remember, you have to answer the question before 9pm tomorrow as KBC 2024 second question will be asked on Saturday (April 27).

Keep watching this space for more updates.