KBC 16: Big B Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration First Question. Answer Is...

Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
registration
first
question:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
officially
unveiled
the
first
registration
question
for
KBC
16
on
Friday
(April
26).
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
KBC
2024
online
registration
question
ever
since
it
was
revealed
that
the
registration
process
will
kickstart
from
this
weekend.
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
16
REGISTRATION
FIRST
QUESTION
How
to
apply
for
KBC
2024?
If
you
have
this
question
in
mind,
you
have
come
at
the
right
place.
If
you
are
interested
in
participating
in
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024,
you
need
to
start
giving
the
correct
answers
for
KBC
questions.
The
question-answer
round
for
KBC
2024
online
registration
has
started
on
WhatsApp,
SMS
and
SonyLIV.
Contestants
need
to
answer
a
question
daily
following
which
they
will
be
selected
randomly.
After
their
selection,
they
will
have
to
participate
in
another
round
before
advancing
to
the
final
stage.
The
interview
round
will
be
conducted
in
Mumbai.
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16,"
a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Sony
TV
released
the
promo
along
with
the
caption,
"Here
is
the
first
question
to
register
for
KBC!
To
register
for
KBC,
you
need
to
send
your
answer
before
27th
April,
9
pm.
Modes
of
registration
-
Whatsapp
"KBC"
on
8591975331
OR
SMS
to
5667711
KBC
Answer
(A/B/C/D)
Age
Gender
(M/F/O)
OR
Download/Update
SonyLIV
App."
Viewers
can
register
for
KBC
2024
via
SonyLIV
or
WhatsApp.
They
need
to
send
a
message
on
8591975331.
For
SMS
mode
of
registration,
they
need
to
send
to
5667711.
They
have
to
share
the
details
including
age,
gender
along
with
the
correct
KBC
answer.
The
first
KBC
16
registration
question
is
related
to
a
former
chief
minister.
The
question
read,
"Shri
Karpoori
Thakur,
who
was
posthumously
awarded
the
Bharat
Ratna
in
2024,
was
the
former
chief
minister
of
which
state?"
The
options
are
as
follows-
A-
Uttar
Pradesh
B-
Rajasthan
C-
Punjab
D-
Bihar
The
correct
answer
for
KBC
16
registration
question
is
option
D-
Bihar.
Remember,
you
have
to
answer
the
question
before
9pm
tomorrow
as
KBC
2024
second
question
will
be
asked
on
Saturday
(April
27).