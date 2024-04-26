Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration: How To Register For KBC 2024 Via SonyLIV, WhatsApp & SMS?

Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
registration:
"ऐसा
मिला
प्यार
की
लौट
रहा
है
फिर
एक
बार"
-
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
officially
announced
the
16th
season
of
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
(KBC).
Since
its
inception,
the
reality
show
has
emerged
as
a
fan
favourite.
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati,
which
is
considered
India's
most-loved
knowledge-based
game
show,
has
been
instrumental
in
changing
the
lives
of
ordinary
people.
KBC
has
given
the
audience
once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity
to
live
their
dream.
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
16
REGISTRATION
FIRST
QUESTION
Wondering
when
KBC
2024
will
launch
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television?
The
channel
is
expected
to
air
the
show
at
a
prime
time
slot.
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
is
rumoured
to
be
replacing
Shrimad
Ramayan
and
Mehndi
Wala
Ghar
in
the
second
half
of
the
year.
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
HOW
TO
REGISTER
FOR
KBC
2024
VIA
SONYLIV,
SMS
OR
WHATSAPP?
Making
a
much-anticipated
return
for
its
16th
season,
legendary
host
Amitabh
Bachchan
warmly
invites
you
to
the
coveted
hot
seat.
All
you
must
do
is
answer
the
question
asked
by
Mr.
Bachchan
at
9
PM.
Registrations
begin
starting
26th
April,
only
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
To
register,
you
can
either
download
and
update
the
Sony
LIV
app,
or
WhatsApp
'KBC'
to
+91
8591975331,
or
SMS
KBC
*space
answer
to
be
given:
A,
B,
C,
or
D
space
and
mention
your
age
(in
number)
on
5667711.