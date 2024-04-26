English Edition
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration: How To Register For KBC 2024 Via SonyLIV, WhatsApp & SMS?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 registration: "ऐसा मिला प्यार की लौट रहा है फिर एक बार" - Sony Entertainment Television has officially announced the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Since its inception, the reality show has emerged as a fan favourite. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is considered India's most-loved knowledge-based game show, has been instrumental in changing the lives of ordinary people. KBC has given the audience once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live their dream.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 REGISTRATION FIRST QUESTION

Wondering when KBC 2024 will launch on Sony Entertainment Television? The channel is expected to air the show at a prime time slot. Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 is rumoured to be replacing Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar in the second half of the year.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR KBC 2024 VIA SONYLIV, SMS OR WHATSAPP?

Making a much-anticipated return for its 16th season, legendary host Amitabh Bachchan warmly invites you to the coveted hot seat. All you must do is answer the question asked by Mr. Bachchan at 9 PM. Registrations begin starting 26th April, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

To register, you can either download and update the Sony LIV app, or WhatsApp 'KBC' to +91 8591975331, or SMS KBC *space answer to be given: A, B, C, or D space and mention your age (in number) on 5667711.

