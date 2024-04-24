Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Steps Are...

Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
Online
Registration:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
boys
and
girls,
the
countdown
for
the
KBC
2024
online
registration
has
commenced.
The
process
for
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
registration
will
kick
start
from
this
Friday
(April
26)
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
Last
week,
the
channel
officially
announced
the
return
of
its
biggest
property,
giving
a
golden
opportunity
to
the
viewers
to
participate
in
the
show.
Wondering
how
to
register
for
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16?
Read
on
to
know
more
about
the
KBC
16
online
registration
process
right
here.
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
will
replace
Shrimad
Ramayan
and
Mehndi
Wala
Ghar
in
either
July
end
or
August
first
week.
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.