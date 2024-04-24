Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Steps Are...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the countdown for the KBC 2024 online registration has commenced. The process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 registration will kick start from this Friday (April 26) on Sony Entertainment Television. Last week, the channel officially announced the return of its biggest property, giving a golden opportunity to the viewers to participate in the show. Wondering how to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16? Read on to know more about the KBC 16 online registration process right here.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 LAUNCH DATE

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will replace Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar in either July end or August first week. "Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to KBC 16.