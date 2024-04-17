Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration: How To Apply For KBC 2024? Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registrations Sta

Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
Registration:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
one
of
the
biggest
reality
shows
on
Indian
television
is
all
set
to
come
back.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati.
The
makers
have
finally
announced
the
new
season
of
the
hit
reality
show.
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
RETURNS
WITH
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
2024
On
Tuesday
(April
16),
Sony
Entertainment
Television
officially
revealed
that
the
upcoming
edition
of
KBC
will
soon
hit
the
small
screen.
The
leading
GEC
shared
a
promo
on
social
media
to
confirm
that
the
new
season
will
be
hosted
by
Amitabh
Bachchan.
While
there
were
rumors
that
Big
B
won't
host
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16,
the
conjecture
has
been
squashed.
The
Bollywood
superstar
will
once
again
don
the
hosting
duties
for
the
quiz-based
show.
In
the
new
promo
released
by
the
channel,
Senior
Bachchan
can
be
seen
talking
about
the
game.
Within
a
few
hours,
the
video
went
viral
on
the
internet.
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
2024
REGISTRATION
DATE,
LAUNCH
DATE
Wondering
when
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
will
launch
on
Sony
TV?
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.