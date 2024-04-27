KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 26: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Question

KBC 16 Registration Today Question: The wait is finally over. Sony Entertainment Television has officially announced the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 by revealing the first KBC 2024 online registration question. If you are interesting in participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024, you have to answer the question in due time. The registration process has started from Friday (April 26) and the viewers can now apply for KBC 2024.

KBC 16 LAUNCH DATE: HOW TO APPLY FOR KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 2024?

Filmibeat has been sharing regular updates related to KBC 16 with our beloved readers. The show is expected to replace Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar in the next three months.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

Wondering how to register for KBC 2024 using SMS, SonyLIV and WhatsApp? The makers have simplified the process for Kaun Banega Crorepati registration. Applicants can apply for KBC by SMS mode. They are required to send a SMS to 5667711. The message should have the correct KBC answer, their age, gender.

Planning to participate in KBC 2024 using WhatsApp? The method is simple. All you have to do is send KBC to 8591975331.

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV shared the promo and gave the details about the registration. "Here is the first question to register for KBC! To register for KBC, you need to send your answer before 27th April, 9 pm. Modes of registration - Whatsapp "KBC" on 8591975331 OR SMS to 5667711 KBC Answer (A/B/C/D) Age Gender (M/F/O) OR Download/Update SonyLIV App," the caption for the post read.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 TODAY REGISTRATION QUESTION (APRIL 26)

The first KBC 2024 registration question is related to late politician Karpoori Thakur. The KBC 16 question read, "Shri Karpoori Thakur, who was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024, was the former chief minister of which state?"

The options are as follows-

A- Uttar Pradesh

B- Rajasthan

C- Punjab

D- Bihar

The correct answer for KBC 2024 online registration question is option D- Bihar.

Viewers will have to send the correct answer before April 27, 9pm as KBC 2024 second question will be asked after the time limit is over.

Keep watching this space for more updates.