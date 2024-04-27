KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 26: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Question

KBC
16
Registration
Today
Question:
The
wait
is
finally
over.
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
officially
announced
the
launch
of
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16
by
revealing
the
first
KBC
2024
online
registration
question.
If
you
are
interesting
in
participating
in
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024,
you
have
to
answer
the
question
in
due
time.
The
registration
process
has
started
from
Friday
(April
26)
and
the
viewers
can
now
apply
for
KBC
2024.
KBC
16
LAUNCH
DATE:
HOW
TO
APPLY
FOR
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
2024?
Filmibeat
has
been
sharing
regular
updates
related
to
KBC
16
with
our
beloved
readers.
The
show
is
expected
to
replace
Shrimad
Ramayan
and
Mehndi
Wala
Ghar
in
the
next
three
months.
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
Wondering
how
to
register
for
KBC
2024
using
SMS,
SonyLIV
and
WhatsApp?
The
makers
have
simplified
the
process
for
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
registration.
Applicants
can
apply
for
KBC
by
SMS
mode.
They
are
required
to
send
a
SMS
to
5667711.
The
message
should
have
the
correct
KBC
answer,
their
age,
gender.
Planning
to
participate
in
KBC
2024
using
WhatsApp?
The
method
is
simple.
All
you
have
to
do
is
send
KBC
to
8591975331.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Sony
TV
shared
the
promo
and
gave
the
details
about
the
registration.
"Here
is
the
first
question
to
register
for
KBC!
To
register
for
KBC,
you
need
to
send
your
answer
before
27th
April,
9
pm.
Modes
of
registration
-
Whatsapp
"KBC" on
8591975331
OR
SMS
to
5667711
KBC
Answer
(A/B/C/D)
Age
Gender
(M/F/O)
OR
Download/Update
SonyLIV
App,"
the
caption
for
the
post
read.
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
16
TODAY
REGISTRATION
QUESTION
(APRIL
26)
The
first
KBC
2024
registration
question
is
related
to
late
politician
Karpoori
Thakur.
The
KBC
16
question
read,
"Shri
Karpoori
Thakur,
who
was
posthumously
awarded
the
Bharat
Ratna
in
2024,
was
the
former
chief
minister
of
which
state?"
The
options
are
as
follows-
A-
Uttar
Pradesh
B-
Rajasthan
C-
Punjab
D-
Bihar
The
correct
answer
for
KBC
2024
online
registration
question
is
option
D-
Bihar.
Viewers
will
have
to
send
the
correct
answer
before
April
27,
9pm
as
KBC
2024
second
question
will
be
asked
after
the
time
limit
is
over.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.