KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 27: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration Second Question Is

KBC
16
Registration
Today
Question
Answer
April
27:
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
registration
has
started
with
a
bang
from
Friday
(April
26).
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
unveiled
the
first
and
second
questions
for
KBC
2024
online
registration.
TV
buffs
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
show
ever
since
the
registration
date
was
unveiled.
KAUN
BANEGA
CROREPATI
16
LAUNCH
DATE:
WHEN
WILL
KBC
16
PREMIERE
ON
SONY
TV?
KBC
16
will
launch
at
a
prime
time
slot,
replacing
Shrimad
Ramayan
and
Mehndi
Wala
Ghar.
The
two
shows
will
either
end
or
shift
to
a
new
time
slot.
"Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
the
month
of
either
July
or
August.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
premiere
date;
however,
it
is
expected
that
the
show
will
take
a
prime
time
slot
on
the
channel.
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
returning
as
a
host
once
again
for
KBC
16," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
KBC
2024
REGISTRATION
TODAY
QUESTION
ANSWER
APRIL
27
The
KBC
16
second
question
read,
"The
cities
of
Mirzapur
and
Agra
in
Uttar
Pradesh
both
have
GI
tags
for
which
of
these
items?"
The
options
are
as
follows
A-
Paan
B-Wooden
Toys
C-
Rice
D-
Durrie
The
correct
answer
is
option
D-
Durrie.
KBC
SEASON
16
REGISTRATION
2024:
HOW
TO
APPLY
FOR
KBC
2024?
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Sony
Entertainment
Television
shared
a
post
on
social
media
to
announce
the
KBC
2024
registration
second
question.
It
described
the
mode
of
registration.
Wondering
how
to
apply
for
KBC
16
via
SMS,
WhatsApp
and
SonyLIV?
Read
on
to
know.
The
Instagram
post
said
it
all.
Here
is
the
second
question
to
register
for
KBC!
To
register
for
KBC,
you
need
to
send
your
answer
before
tonight,
9
pm.
Modes
of
registration
-
Whatsapp
'KBC'
on
8591975331
OR
SMS
to
5667711
KBC
Answer
(A/B/C/D)
Age
Gender
(M/F/O)
OR
Download/Update
SonyLIV
App," the
caption
for
the
post
read.
KBC
16
WhatsApp
number
is
8591975331.
Viewers
can
send
a
message
on
the
said
number
and
then
proceed
with
the
online
registration.