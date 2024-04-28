KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 27: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration Second Question Is

KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 27: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 registration has started with a bang from Friday (April 26). Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled the first and second questions for KBC 2024 online registration. TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for the show ever since the registration date was unveiled.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 LAUNCH DATE: WHEN WILL KBC 16 PREMIERE ON SONY TV?

KBC 16 will launch at a prime time slot, replacing Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar. The two shows will either end or shift to a new time slot.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

KBC 2024 REGISTRATION TODAY QUESTION ANSWER APRIL 27

The KBC 16 second question read, "The cities of Mirzapur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh both have GI tags for which of these items?"

The options are as follows

A- Paan

B-Wooden Toys

C- Rice

D- Durrie

The correct answer is option D- Durrie.

KBC SEASON 16 REGISTRATION 2024: HOW TO APPLY FOR KBC 2024?

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared a post on social media to announce the KBC 2024 registration second question. It described the mode of registration. Wondering how to apply for KBC 16 via SMS, WhatsApp and SonyLIV? Read on to know.

The Instagram post said it all. Here is the second question to register for KBC! To register for KBC, you need to send your answer before tonight, 9 pm. Modes of registration - Whatsapp 'KBC' on 8591975331 OR SMS to 5667711 KBC Answer (A/B/C/D) Age Gender (M/F/O) OR Download/Update SonyLIV App," the caption for the post read.

KBC 16 WhatsApp number is 8591975331. Viewers can send a message on the said number and then proceed with the online registration.