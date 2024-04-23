KBC 2024 Online Registration For Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: How To Apply For KBC 16? Registration Date Is...

KBC
16:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Amitabh
Bachchan
has
officially
announced
the
registration
date
for
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2024.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
new
season
ever
since
the
channel
confirmed
the
return
of
the
popular
show.
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
promised
to
take
the
viewers
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
emotions,
knowledge,
dreams
in
the
new
edition
of
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
16.
Wondering
how
to
apply
for
KBC
2024?
Check
out
the
online
registration
steps
right
here!