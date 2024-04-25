KBC 2024 Registration: How To Participate In KBC 16? Know Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration Steps

KBC
2024
Registration:
The
countdown
for
Amitabh
Bachchan's
show
has
commenced.
TV
buffs
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
ever
since
Sony
Entertainment
Television
officially
announced
the
new
season.
While
gossip
mills
suggested
that
Big
B
might
not
feature
in
KBC
16,
the
channel
squashed
all
the
rumours
and
confirmed
that
the
Bollywood
superstar
will
continue
to
host
the
much-awaited
season.
Wondering
how
participate
in
KBC
and
become
a
millionaire?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 21:04 [IST]