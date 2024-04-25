KBC 2024 Registration: How To Participate In KBC 16? Know Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Online Registration Steps

KBC 2024 Registration: The countdown for Amitabh Bachchan's show has commenced. TV buffs have not been able to control their excitement ever since Sony Entertainment Television officially announced the new season. While gossip mills suggested that Big B might not feature in KBC 16, the channel squashed all the rumours and confirmed that the Bollywood superstar will continue to host the much-awaited season. Wondering how participate in KBC and become a millionaire? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.