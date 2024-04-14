Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Spills Beans On Participating In KKK 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestant List: Rohit Shetty is gearing to come back with the brand new season of his stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Even though an offical announcement is yet to be released, KKK 14 has already managed to generate a significant amount of buzz over its alleged contestant list. And now, Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary recently spilled beans on her participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Popular TV actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who won hearts with her stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, recently spoke with Telechakkar and revealed that she was approached for this year as well. However, the actress has declined the offer once again.

For the unversed, the Khatron Ke khiladi makers had offered her the previous season as well. But she rejected it too.

Talking about it, the diva revealed that she already has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She also joked about how she doesn't want anyone to give her electric current as she likes simple life.

Priyanka further revealed that she rejected KKK last year as she had just come out of BB 16 and didn't wish to do back to back reality shows as she was not ready for it.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Tusshar Kapoor in Ektaa R. Kapoor's upcoming web show titled Dus June Ki Raat.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the tentative contestant list of KKK 14 includes Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Feroza Khan aka Khanzaadi among others.