Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Spills Beans On Participating In KKK 14

Rohit
Shetty
is
gearing
to
come
back
with
the
brand
new
season
of
his
stunt-based
reality
show,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi.
Even
though
an
offical
announcement
is
yet
to
be
released,
KKK
14
has
already
managed
to
generate
a
significant
amount
of
buzz
over
its
alleged
contestant
list.
And
now,
Udaariyaan
fame
Priyanka
Chahar
Chaudhary
recently
spilled
beans
on
her
participation
in
the
Rohit
Shetty-hosted
show.
Popular
TV
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Chaudhary,
who
won
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Salman
Khan-hosted
Bigg
Boss
16,
recently
spoke
with
Telechakkar
and
revealed
that
she
was
approached
for
this
year
as
well.
However,
the
actress
has
declined
the
offer
once
again.
For
the
unversed,
the
Khatron
Ke
khiladi
makers
had
offered
her
the
previous
season
as
well.
But
she
rejected
it
too.
Talking
about
it,
the
diva
revealed
that
she
already
has
a
couple
of
projects
lined
up
in
her
kitty.
She
also
joked
about
how
she
doesn't
want
anyone
to
give
her
electric
current
as
she
likes
simple
life.