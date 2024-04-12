Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Fees: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan HIGHEST Paid Celeb On

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
Fees:
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
actor
Mohsin
Khan
will
be
the
highest
paid
contestant
on
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14,
if
he
accepts
the
offer.
The
TV
heartthrob
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development.
On
the
professional
front,
Mohsin
Khan
was
recently
seen
in
Jab
Mila
Tu.
He
set
the
screens
on
fire
with
his
sizzling
chemistry
with
Eisha
Singh
in
the
romantic
web
series.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 23:48 [IST]