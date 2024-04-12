Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Fees: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan HIGHEST Paid Celeb On

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Fees: If the recent buzz is to be believed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan will be the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, if he accepts the offer. The TV heartthrob has remained tight-lipped about the development.

On the professional front, Mohsin Khan was recently seen in Jab Mila Tu. He set the screens on fire with his sizzling chemistry with Eisha Singh in the romantic web series.