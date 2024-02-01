Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani To Reunite After Bigg Boss OTT 2 In THIS Reality Show? EXCLUSIVE

Abhishek
Manisha
project:
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
most
successful
seasons
in
the
history
of
the
show.
While
Salman
Khan
hosted
the
reality
show,
popular
YouTubers
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Elvish
Tadav
participated
in
it.
For
the
first
time
ever,
a
wildcard
contestant
lifted
the
winner's
trophy,
registering
his
name
in
record
books.
ABHISHEK
MALHAN-MANISHA
RANI
REUNION
IN
NEW
SHOW
Although
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Manisha
Rani
didn't
win
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
they
earned
a
significant
fan
following.
Their
strong
friendship
was
one
of
the
highlights
of
the
season.
While
celebrities
are
not
able
to
maintain
their
bonds
after
Bigg
Boss
ends,
AbhiSha
continue
to
remain
the
best
of
friends.
From
turning
each
other's
support
system
to
cheering
each
other
on
social
media,
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Manisha
Rani
have
given
us
serious
friendship
goals.
Indeed,
they
are
the
Tom
and
Jerry
of
BB
OTT
2.
After
the
show
ended,
they
both
featured
in
different
music
videos.
Their
ardent
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
them
together
once
again.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
they
have
been
offered
a
show
together.
However,
there's
a
twist.
They
will
reportedly
compete
with
each
other.
ABHISHEK
MALHAN-MANISHA
RANI
IN
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
Gossip
mills
suggest
that
Manisha
Rani
and
Abhishek
Malhan
have
been
approached
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
There's
a
strong
buzz
in
the
industry
that
they
have
been
offered
the
stunt-based
show.
A
reliable
industry
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Colors
channel
has
started
the
casting
process
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14.
The
team
is
busy
chalking
out
the
plan
for
the
new
season
and
they
have
a
few
celebrities
are
on
their
list.
However,
none
of
them
have
signed
the
dotted
lines
for
KKK
14."
When
we
asked
the
khabri
about
Manisha
and
Abhishek's
participation,
he
quipped,
"Yes,
they
are
on
the
list
but
the
channel
has
not
signed
any
contestant
as
off
now.
If
things
go
as
planned,
Abhishek
and
Manisha
might
showcase
their
dare-devil
side
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Chances
of
one
them
signing
the
show
are
high
and
you
never
know
when
the
channel
decides
to
sign
both
of
them."
Dino
James
won
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13
which
also
featured
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
Sheezan
Khan
and
Aishwarya
Sharma.
The
show
was
replaced
by
Bigg
Boss
17,
which
ended
on
a
blockbuster
note
last
weekend.
Munawar
Faruqui
defeated
Abhishek
Kumar,
Mannara
Chopra
and
Ankita
Lokhande
to
emerge
as
the
winner
of
BB
17.