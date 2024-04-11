Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Mohsin Khan In KKK

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: It's difficult to keep calm as Colors channel has started the pre-production process for one of its biggest reality show. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi. The leading GEC is expected to launch KKK 14 in July 2024, replacing Dance Deewane in the weekend slot.

If gossip mills are to be believed, Colors channel has approached a leading TV star for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. There's a buzz that Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star will be seen showcasing his daredevil side in the reality show.

According to TellyExpress, Mohsin Khan will participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. Although the actor has remained tight-lipped about the rumours, it is being said that he might sign the lines for the dotted lines. He will be reportedly paid a hefty amount for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.