Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Mohsin Khan In KKK

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
List:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Colors
channel
has
started
the
pre-production
process
for
one
of
its
biggest
reality
show.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi.
The
leading
GEC
is
expected
to
launch
KKK
14
in
July
2024,
replacing
Dance
Deewane
in
the
weekend
slot.
If
gossip
mills
are
to
be
believed,
Colors
channel
has
approached
a
leading
TV
star
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
There's
a
buzz
that
Shivangi
Joshi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
co-star
will
be
seen
showcasing
his
daredevil
side
in
the
reality
show.
According
to
TellyExpress,
Mohsin
Khan
will
participate
in
Rohit
Shetty's
stunt-based
show.
Although
the
actor
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
rumours,
it
is
being
said
that
he
might
sign
the
lines
for
the
dotted
lines.
He
will
be
reportedly
paid
a
hefty
amount
for
his
participation
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14.