Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Tejasswi Prakash’s Popular Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Following the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 last year, renowned filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the fourteenth season of Colors TV's adrenaline-pumping reality show. With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 anticipated to kick off in the coming months, the production team has initiated discussions with several notable personalities.

Sanaya Irani, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the prominent celebrities reportedly in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Recent updates indicate that the production team has also approached a popular television actress to join Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. Well, we're talking about one of Tejasswi Prakash's popular co-star.

HELLY SHAH APPROACHED FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

Well, we're talking about Helly Shah. Yes, you read that right! Numerous TV celebrities have received offers for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. According to a recent Tellychakkar report, Helly Shah, known for her role alongside Tejasswi Prakash in Swaragini, has been approached to participate in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, and there's speculation that she could be one of the confirmed contestants.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 14 SHOOT LOCATION DETAILS

Contrary to the usual tradition of shooting in Cape Town, this time the shoot may occur in either Thailand or Georgia. However, the makers have kept the details under wraps so far.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the commencement of the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and revelation of the celebrities who will fight their fears. In the previous season, Dino James emerged victorious, with Arjit Taneja securing the first runner-up position, and Aishwarya Sharma claiming the title of second runner-up.

WHO IS HELLY SHAH? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

For those who are unaware, Helly Shah is a well-known TV actress who made her acting debut in 2010 with Star Plus' Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. After playing pivotal roles in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi - Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur made her a household name.

On TV, she was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 which ended in 2021.

