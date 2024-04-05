Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Tejasswi Prakash’s Popular Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
List:
Following
the
success
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13
last
year,
renowned
filmmaker
and
host
Rohit
Shetty
is
gearing
up
for
the
fourteenth
season
of
Colors
TV's
adrenaline-pumping
reality
show.
With
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
anticipated
to
kick
off
in
the
coming
months,
the
production
team
has
initiated
discussions
with
several
notable
personalities.
Sanaya
Irani,
Manisha
Rani,
Abhishek
Malhan,
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
are
among
the
prominent
celebrities
reportedly
in
talks
with
the
makers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Recent
updates
indicate
that
the
production
team
has
also
approached
a
popular
television
actress
to
join
Rohit
Shetty's
stunt-based
show.
Well,
we're
talking
about
one
of
Tejasswi
Prakash's
popular
co-star.
HELLY
SHAH
APPROACHED
FOR
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
Well,
we're
talking
about
Helly
Shah.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Numerous
TV
celebrities
have
received
offers
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
According
to
a
recent
Tellychakkar
report,
Helly
Shah,
known
for
her
role
alongside
Tejasswi
Prakash
in
Swaragini,
has
been
approached
to
participate
in
the
Rohit
Shetty-hosted
show,
and
there's
speculation
that
she
could
be
one
of
the
confirmed
contestants.
Contrary
to
the
usual
tradition
of
shooting
in
Cape
Town,
this
time
the
shoot
may
occur
in
either
Thailand
or
Georgia.
However,
the
makers
have
kept
the
details
under
wraps
so
far.
Fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
commencement
of
the
new
season
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
and
revelation
of
the
celebrities
who
will
fight
their
fears.
In
the
previous
season,
Dino
James
emerged
victorious,
with
Arjit
Taneja
securing
the
first
runner-up
position,
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
claiming
the
title
of
second
runner-up.
WHO
IS
HELLY
SHAH?
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Helly
Shah
is
a
well-known
TV
actress
who
made
her
acting
debut
in
2010
with
Star
Plus'
Zindagi
Ka
Har
Rang...Gulaal.
After
playing
pivotal
roles
in
shows
like
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
Alaxmi
-
Humari
Super
Bahu,
Khelti
Hai
Zindagi
Aankh
Micholi,
and
Khushiyon
Kii
Gullak
Aashi,
Colors
TV's
Swaragini
-
Jodein
Rishton
Ke
Sur
made
her
a
household
name.
On
TV,
she
was
last
seen
in
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
2
which
ended
in
2021.