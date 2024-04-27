Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name Exclusive! Imlie Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui To Participate In KKK

Actor
Zohaiib
Asshraf
Siddiqui,
who
was
last
seen
in
the
tv
show
Milke
Bhi
Hum
Na
Mile
is
all
set
to
be
seen
in
a
reality
show.
Filmibeat
has
learnt
that
Zohaiib
has
been
approached
in
the
reality
show
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
It
will
not
be
Zohaib's
first
time
association
with
colors
but
he
was
seen
playing
the
role
of
much
appreciated
character
Rahu
in
the
colors
show
Karmaphal
Daata
Shani
as
well.
But
after
a
long
gap
of
almost
8
years,
he
might
be
seen
collaborating
with
the
channel
again.
Not
much
is
known
about
the
same
But
Zohaiib
has
been
approached
for
the
show
and
soon
we
might
hear
the
news.
Zohaiib
Asshraf
Siddiqui
was
last
seen
in
the
show
Milke
Bhi
Hum
Na
Mile.
The
handsome
hunk
has
also
been
featured
in
shows
like
Sadda
Haq
and
Zee
TV's
Sapne
Suhane
Ladakpan
Ke.
He
is
also
known
for
his
work
in
mythological
shows
like
Suryaputra
Karan,
Radha
Krishna,
Karmaphal
Daata
Shani,
to
name
a
few.