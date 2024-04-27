Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name Exclusive! Imlie Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui To Participate In KKK

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui, who was last seen in the tv show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile is all set to be seen in a reality show.

Filmibeat has learnt that Zohaiib has been approached in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It will not be Zohaib's first time association with colors but he was seen playing the role of much appreciated character Rahu in the colors show Karmaphal Daata Shani as well. But after a long gap of almost 8 years, he might be seen collaborating with the channel again.

Not much is known about the same

But Zohaiib has been approached for the show and soon we might hear the news. Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui was last seen in the show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile. The handsome hunk has also been featured in shows like Sadda Haq and Zee TV's Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. He is also known for his work in mythological shows like Suryaputra Karan, Radha Krishna, Karmaphal Daata Shani, to name a few.