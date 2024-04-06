Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Mohsin Khan, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In KKK 14?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten uo your seat belts as Colors channel is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with thrill, adventure and excitement in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The leading GEC is expected to launch the show in July 2024

According to a report in TellyExpress, Mohsin Khan, Aditi Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are expected to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While the channel and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the development, gossip mills suggest that popular celebrities have been approached for KKK 14.