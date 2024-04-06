English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Mohsin Khan, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In KKK 14?

By
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name Photo Mohsin Khan Aditi Sharma Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In KKK 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten uo your seat belts as Colors channel is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with thrill, adventure and excitement in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The leading GEC is expected to launch the show in July 2024

According to a report in TellyExpress, Mohsin Khan, Aditi Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are expected to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While the channel and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the development, gossip mills suggest that popular celebrities have been approached for KKK 14.

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 23:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: khatron ke khiladi 14

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X