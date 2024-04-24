Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Pratik Parihar Opens Up On His Role As ‘Gulaal’ In Shemaroo Umang’s Show
Pratik Parihar joins 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' as Gulaal, infusing the show with fresh energy. His portrayal promises a mix of boldness, humor, and authenticity, making the show a must-watch for fans seeking compelling storytelling and relatable characters.
Shemaroo
Umang
has
hit
the
mark
with
'Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se’,
captivating
audiences
with
its
enthralling
storylines
and
engaging
characters.
Now,
the
addition
of
a
new
character,
Gulaal,
portrayed
by
Pratik
Parihar,
is
set
to
infuse
the
show
with
fresh
energy
and
an
exciting
new
dimension.
Pratik
Parihar,
known
for
his
dynamic
acting
skills,
takes
on
this
new
role
with
enthusiasm,
bringing
a
unique
blend
of
boldness
and
humor
to
the
screen.
Pratik
shares
his
excitement
about
the
role,
stating,
“Playing
Gulaal
in
'Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se’
has
been
an
exhilarating
experience.
The
character's
boldness
and
humor
presented
a
fascinating
challenge
that
I
was
drawn
to.
It's
an
opportunity
to
push
my
boundaries
as
an
actor
and
explore
new
territories.”
Gulaal's
character,
with
its
vibrant
style
and
unapologetic
nature,
promises
to
bring
a
whirlwind
of
laughter
and
emotion
to
the
show,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
fans.
Discussing
the
connection
between
himself
and
his
character,
Pratik
reveals,
“There's
a
natural
bond
between
Gulaal
and
me,
rooted
in
our
spontaneity
and
rawness.
From
our
ways
of
speaking
to
our
traditional
dining
preferences,
I
see
reflections
of
my
own
personality
in
Gulaal.”
This
added
personal
resonance
is
set
to
make
Gulaal's
presence
in
'Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se’
even
more
impactful,
offering
viewers
a
blend
of
authenticity
and
entertainment.
As
Gulaal’s
character
weaves
into
the
intricate
narrative
of
'Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se’,
audiences
are
in
for
a
treat.
Pratik
Parihar’s
portrayal
is
poised
to
leave
a
lasting
impression,
inviting
viewers
to
engage
with
the
show
on
a
deeper
level.
With
its
mix
of
compelling
storytelling
and
relatable
characters,
'Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se’
continues
to
be
a
beloved
source
of
entertainment
for
viewers.