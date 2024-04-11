English Edition
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se TWIST: New ENTRY In Shemaroo Umang's Show As It Completes 500 Episodes

Celebrating 500 episodes, 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' introduces a new character, Gulaal, bringing fresh twists and challenges to the storyline. The show's continuous engagement and evolving plots keep audiences captivated.

By
Celebrating an impressive milestone, "Kismat Ki Lakiro Se" has reached 500 episodes, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and dynamic characters. This beloved series has proven to be a source of consistent entertainment for viewers, thanks to its engaging plots and the introduction of fascinating personalities.

The drama intensifies with the arrival of a new character, 'Gulaal', portrayed by Pratik Prihar. Known for his eccentric and unconventional nature, Gulaal is set to introduce unexpected twists in the narrative. His sudden marriage to Kirti surprises everyone, sparking curiosity about his true intentions. This development promises to bring new challenges to Shraddha's life, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sumati Singh, who brings the character of Kirti to life, expressed her gratitude for the audience's support and shared insights into the evolving storyline. "I'm extremely thankful for the love and support that has allowed us to reach 500 episodes. With Gulaal's entry, the show is about to embark on a roller coaster of drama. His hidden agenda and Kirti's decision to marry him in a quest to disrupt Shraddha's life will definitely take the plot in an intriguing direction." Singh's anticipation for the audience's reaction highlights the exciting developments ahead.

The show recently explored the growing chaos in Shraddha's life, exacerbated by Devyani's actions. Amidst these challenges, Abhay shares a heartfelt confession with Tanuja, revealing his struggle between familial love and personal turmoil. The storyline delves into the complexities of relationships and the consequences of emotional manipulation, promising more compelling drama for viewers.

"Kismat Ki Lakiro Se" airs every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Shemaroo Umang. With its blend of intriguing characters and complex stories, the show continues to be a must-watch for fans looking for their next dramatic fix. Stay tuned for the latest twists and turns in this captivating series.

