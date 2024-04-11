Kismat Ki Lakiro Se TWIST: New ENTRY In Shemaroo Umang's Show As It Completes 500 Episodes
Celebrating 500 episodes, 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' introduces a new character, Gulaal, bringing fresh twists and challenges to the storyline. The show's continuous engagement and evolving plots keep audiences captivated.
Celebrating
an
impressive
milestone,
"Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se" has
reached
500
episodes,
captivating
audiences
with
its
compelling
storyline
and
dynamic
characters.
This
beloved
series
has
proven
to
be
a
source
of
consistent
entertainment
for
viewers,
thanks
to
its
engaging
plots
and
the
introduction
of
fascinating
personalities.
The
drama
intensifies
with
the
arrival
of
a
new
character,
'Gulaal',
portrayed
by
Pratik
Prihar.
Known
for
his
eccentric
and
unconventional
nature,
Gulaal
is
set
to
introduce
unexpected
twists
in
the
narrative.
His
sudden
marriage
to
Kirti
surprises
everyone,
sparking
curiosity
about
his
true
intentions.
This
development
promises
to
bring
new
challenges
to
Shraddha's
life,
keeping
audiences
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
Sumati
Singh,
who
brings
the
character
of
Kirti
to
life,
expressed
her
gratitude
for
the
audience's
support
and
shared
insights
into
the
evolving
storyline.
"I'm
extremely
thankful
for
the
love
and
support
that
has
allowed
us
to
reach
500
episodes.
With
Gulaal's
entry,
the
show
is
about
to
embark
on
a
roller
coaster
of
drama.
His
hidden
agenda
and
Kirti's
decision
to
marry
him
in
a
quest
to
disrupt
Shraddha's
life
will
definitely
take
the
plot
in
an
intriguing
direction."
Singh's
anticipation
for
the
audience's
reaction
highlights
the
exciting
developments
ahead.
The
show
recently
explored
the
growing
chaos
in
Shraddha's
life,
exacerbated
by
Devyani's
actions.
Amidst
these
challenges,
Abhay
shares
a
heartfelt
confession
with
Tanuja,
revealing
his
struggle
between
familial
love
and
personal
turmoil.
The
storyline
delves
into
the
complexities
of
relationships
and
the
consequences
of
emotional
manipulation,
promising
more
compelling
drama
for
viewers.
"Kismat
Ki
Lakiro
Se"
airs
every
Monday
to
Saturday
at
8:30
pm
on
Shemaroo
Umang.
With
its
blend
of
intriguing
characters
and
complex
stories,
the
show
continues
to
be
a
must-watch
for
fans
looking
for
their
next
dramatic
fix.
Stay
tuned
for
the
latest
twists
and
turns
in
this
captivating
series.