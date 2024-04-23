Krishna Mohini First Episode: Debattama Saha On Learning To Ride Scooty In Fahmaan Khan Show

Every
person
in
the
world
has
or
needs
a
'SaaRthi'
-
a
guide
who
stands
by
their
side
throughout,
being
their
rock
and
support.
Celebrating
these
giving
individuals,
COLORS
gears
to
launch
its
new
show
'Krishna
Mohini',
chronicling
the
endearing
tale
of
a
brother
and
sister
set
in
Dwarka,
Gujarat.
The
family
drama
follows
Krishna
(played
by
Debattama
Saha),
who
is
not
only
an
elder
sister
to
Mohan
(played
by
Ketaki
Kulkarni)
but
also
his
'SaaRthi',
standing
firm
like
a
lighthouse
to
illuminate
the
darkest
paths
for
him
amid
life's
challenges.
To
navigate
the
vibrant
lanes
of
Dwarka
and
while
juggling
her
responsibilities,
her
character
zips
around
on
a
scooty,Debattama
Saha
shares
her
excitement
and
reveals
how
she
learned
to
ride
a
scooty
for
her
character.
Determined
to
deliver
a
realistic
and
relatable
performance,
Debattama
decided
to
learn
scooty
riding
herself.
Debattama
Saha
says,
"It's
been
an
exciting
challenge
to
learn
this
new
skill.
Scooty
riding
looks
deceptively
simple,
but
it
requires
good
coordination
and
balance.
I'm
loving
the
process
and
feeling
more
confident
with
each
day.
Under
the
guidance
of
my
saarthi,
my
best
friend
forever,
I'm
practicing
scooty
riding
and
I
hope
she
is
proud
of
my
progress.
Krishna's
life
revolves
around
taking
care
of
her
younger
brother
Mohan
while
pursuing
her
passion
for
music
and
working
as
a
tourist
guide.
Her
scooty
is
her
trusted
companion
that
helps
her
multitask.
I
wanted
to
get
the
nuances
right
and
decided
the
best
way
was
to
learn
to
ride
a
scooty
myself.
Moreover,
the
women
of
Dwarka
navigate
its
bylanes
on
this
two-wheeler
and
so
mastering
this
skill
was
also
about
showcasing
the
cultural
fabric
of
the
city."
Watch
'Krishna
Mohini'
premiering
on
the
29th
of
April
at
7:00
pm
and
thereafter
every
day
only
on
COLORS!
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 13:34 [IST]