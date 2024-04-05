Krishna Mohini Launch Date: Fahmaan Khan-Debattama Saha Starrer To REPLACE THIS Colors TV Show

Krishna Mohini Launch Date: Fahmaan Khan-Debattama Saha are all set to make a comeback to the small screen with a new show on Colors channel. The leading GEC is gearing up for the launch of three upcoming shows titled Lakshmi Narayan, Suhaagan Chudail and Krishna Mohini.

While Pracchand Ashok and Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak have failed to strike a chord with the audience, Mangal Lakshami has emerged as the slot leader at 9pm amid competition from IPL 2024. Mangal Lakshmi and Udne Ki Aasha have similar TRPs at the prime time slot but Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw starter has a better time spent and reach than the Star Plus show.

Staying true to the promise of blockbuster entertainment, Colors TV is ready to add another show to its programming line-up.

A source close to the show exclusively told Filmibeat, "Krishna Mohini will have a grand launch on Colors channel. The programming team is confident about the show as it has a promising storyline and star-studded cast. After the success of social dramas like Shakti-Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Udaan, Neerja, the channel is ready with another hatke show."

"Lakshmi Narayan is taking the 10pm slot on the channel from April 22. Krishna Mohini will replace Udaariyaan from next month. The promos are currently on air and a launch date will be announced soon," the source added.

There are also rumors that Mera Balam Thanedaar is also under the scanner and might be shifted to the 7pm slot to make way for Krishna Mohini. "There's a buzz in the industry but the channel is keen to push Krishna Mohini to strengthen its early evening slot. If Mera Balam Thanedar fails to garner decent ratings, it might be shifted," our khabri quipped.