Krishna Mohini Launch Date: Fahmaan Khan-Debattama Saha Starrer To REPLACE THIS Colors TV Show

Krishna
Mohini
Launch
Date:
Fahmaan
Khan-Debattama
Saha
are
all
set
to
make
a
comeback
to
the
small
screen
with
a
new
show
on
Colors
channel.
The
leading
GEC
is
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
three
upcoming
shows
titled
Lakshmi
Narayan,
Suhaagan
Chudail
and
Krishna
Mohini.
While
Pracchand
Ashok
and
Qayaamat
Se
Qayaamat
Tak
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience,
Mangal
Lakshami
has
emerged
as
the
slot
leader
at
9pm
amid
competition
from
IPL
2024.
Mangal
Lakshmi
and
Udne
Ki
Aasha
have
similar
TRPs
at
the
prime
time
slot
but
Deepika
Singh
and
Naman
Shaw
starter
has
a
better
time
spent
and
reach
than
the
Star
Plus
show.
Staying
true
to
the
promise
of
blockbuster
entertainment,
Colors
TV
is
ready
to
add
another
show
to
its
programming
line-up.
A
source
close
to
the
show
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Krishna
Mohini
will
have
a
grand
launch
on
Colors
channel.
The
programming
team
is
confident
about
the
show
as
it
has
a
promising
storyline
and
star-studded
cast.
After
the
success
of
social
dramas
like
Shakti-Astitiva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki,
Udaan,
Neerja,
the
channel
is
ready
with
another
hatke
show."
"Lakshmi
Narayan
is
taking
the
10pm
slot
on
the
channel
from
April
22.
Krishna
Mohini
will
replace
Udaariyaan
from
next
month.
The
promos
are
currently
on
air
and
a
launch
date
will
be
announced
soon," the
source
added.
There
are
also
rumors
that
Mera
Balam
Thanedaar
is
also
under
the
scanner
and
might
be
shifted
to
the
7pm
slot
to
make
way
for
Krishna
Mohini.
"There's
a
buzz
in
the
industry
but
the
channel
is
keen
to
push
Krishna
Mohini
to
strengthen
its
early
evening
slot.
If
Mera
Balam
Thanedar
fails
to
garner
decent
ratings,
it
might
be
shifted," our
khabri
quipped.