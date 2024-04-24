Krissann Barretto-Nathan Karamchandani Wedding: Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Star Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Krissann Barretto & Nathan Karamchandani Wedding: It's raining weddings in the tinseltown. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Krissann Barretto has tied the knot with her longtime Beau Nathan Karamchandani in an intimate ceremony. The duo had registered their marriage in October last year. Krissann and Nathan had a white wedding on Sunday (April 21), followed by a tradiitonal Hindu ceremony the next day. The gorgeous actress recently treated her fans with a set of beautiful pictures from her Hindu wedding. While both of them looked absolutely stuning in their wedding attires, what caught our attention was Krissann's ah-mazing diamond ring.

Krissann Barretto Ties The Knot With Her Longtime Beau

Krissann Barretto, best known for her role in the MTV show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan', married her long time lover Nathan Karamchandani as per Hindu rituals on Monday (April 22). On Wednesday afternoon, official pictures from her Hindu wedding ceremony were dropped on social media.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Soon after this, fans and other celebs took to the comment section and started congratulating the newlyweds.

On Sunday, Krissann-Nathan got hitched in a traditional Christian ceremony. The actress walked down the aisle wearing a white gown and looking like the most beautiful bride.

Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs To Steal For The Wedding Season: Halter Neck To Strapless

Krissann Barretto Flaunts Her Stunning Wedding Ring

While Krissan looked absolutely resplendent in a red bridal lehenga paired with kundan jewellery, a matha patti, goldeen kaleeras and red traditional choodas, Nathan looked dashing in a white bandhgala sherwani with a matching pagdi. The couple is looking like 'made for each other' in those pictures.

However, what stole the spotlight was Krissann's stunning engagement ring. The actress was seen wearing two gorgeous diamond rings.

Krissann flaunted one square shaped diamond ring in her ring finger and one unique diamond-studded ring with her intials 'KK' (Krissann Karamchandani). Let's have a look -

Aren't both the rings ah-mazing?

Who Is Nathan Karamchandani?

Nathan Karamchandani is a well-accomplished UK-based Electrical Techician. The duo has been dating for a long time apparently.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a very happy married life.

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Fees: Ryan Reynolds' Salary 150% HIGHER Than Hugh Jackman; Guess MULTI-CRORE Fees