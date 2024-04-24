Krissann Barretto-Nathan Karamchandani Wedding: Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Star Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Krissann
Barretto
&
Nathan
Karamchandani
Wedding:
It's
raining
weddings
in
the
tinseltown.
Kaisi
Yeh
Yaariyaan
fame
Krissann
Barretto
has
tied
the
knot
with
her
longtime
Beau
Nathan
Karamchandani
in
an
intimate
ceremony.
The
duo
had
registered
their
marriage
in
October
last
year.
Krissann
and
Nathan
had
a
white
wedding
on
Sunday
(April
21),
followed
by
a
tradiitonal
Hindu
ceremony
the
next
day.
The
gorgeous
actress
recently
treated
her
fans
with
a
set
of
beautiful
pictures
from
her
Hindu
wedding.
While
both
of
them
looked
absolutely
stuning
in
their
wedding
attires,
what
caught
our
attention
was
Krissann's
ah-mazing
diamond
ring.
Krissann
Barretto
Ties
The
Knot
With
Her
Longtime
Beau
Krissann
Barretto,
best
known
for
her
role
in
the
MTV
show
'Kaisi
Yeh
Yaariyaan',
married
her
long
time
lover
Nathan
Karamchandani
as
per
Hindu
rituals
on
Monday
(April
22).
On
Wednesday
afternoon,
official
pictures
from
her
Hindu
wedding
ceremony
were
dropped
on
social
media.
Krissann
Barretto
Flaunts
Her
Stunning
Wedding
Ring
While
Krissan
looked
absolutely
resplendent
in
a
red
bridal
lehenga
paired
with
kundan
jewellery,
a
matha
patti,
goldeen
kaleeras
and
red
traditional
choodas,
Nathan
looked
dashing
in
a
white
bandhgala
sherwani
with
a
matching
pagdi.
The
couple
is
looking
like
'made
for
each
other'
in
those
pictures.
However,
what
stole
the
spotlight
was
Krissann's
stunning
engagement
ring.
The
actress
was
seen
wearing
two
gorgeous
diamond
rings.
Krissann
flaunted
one
square
shaped
diamond
ring
in
her
ring
finger
and
one
unique
diamond-studded
ring
with
her
intials
'KK'
(Krissann
Karamchandani).
Let's
have
a
look
-