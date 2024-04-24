Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Last Episode: Meera Deosthale-Zaan Khan Sony TV Show To Go Off Air In 3 Months, Re

Kuch
Sony
Entertainment
Television
is
all
set
to
introduce
a
series
of
new
shows
post
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.
After
launching
Shrimad
Ramayan,
Mehndi
Wala
Ghar
and
Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai,
the
leading
GEC
is
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
more
daily
soaps.
It
has
already
officially
announced
the
title
of
its
new
property-
Pukaar-
Dil
Se
Dil
Tak.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Sony
TV
has
decided
to
axe
Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
report
in
Times
Of
India,
the
daily
soap
starring
Meera
Deosthale
and
Zaan
Khan
will
soon
bid
adieu
to
the
audience.
Wondering
what's
the
reason
behind
the
ending
of
Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai.
Read
on
to
know
more.