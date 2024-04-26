Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Twist- Meera Deosthale On Wearing 35 KG Lehenga For Wedding Track: I Couldn't Move
In
a
recent
twist
of
events
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television's
popular
show
'Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai,’
the
storyline
takes
an
intriguing
turn
as
the
Ratanshi
family
prepares
for
a
grand
celebration.
The
occasion
is
to
welcome
a
new
member,
Nandini,
portrayed
by
Meera
Deosthale,
into
their
fold.
However,
the
joyous
atmosphere
quickly
shifts
when
Hemraj,
played
by
Dharmesh
Vyas,
disrupts
the
celebration
with
a
mysterious
warning.
This
development
leads
to
a
series
of
events
where
Rupa
and
Hetal
find
Raunak
sneaking
Naini
into
the
house,
sparking
a
confrontation.
Amid
these
occurrences,
both
Nandini
and
Hemraj
feel
that
not
everything
is
as
it
seems,
hinting
at
deeper
secrets
within
the
Ratanshi
family's
web
of
relationships.
Adding
to
the
drama
is
Nandini's
wedding
attire,
which
epitomizes
the
blend
of
tradition
and
luxury.
Her
outfit,
a
breathtaking
'panetar
lehenga’
that
weighs
35
kg,
showcases
exquisite
embroidery
that
captures
the
essence
of
Gujarati
bridal
wear.
Complementing
the
lehenga
is
a
Gad
Cholo
and
a
red
dupatta,
both
highlighted
with
elaborate
gold
work
that
adds
to
the
splendor
of
her
ensemble.
The
attention
to
detail,
from
the
ornate
nose
ring
to
the
lavish
jewellery,
accentuates
the
royal
look
Nandini
embodies
for
her
wedding
scene.
Meera
Deosthale
shared
her
thoughts
on
donning
such
a
unique
piece
of
attire,
expressing
the
special
connection
she
felt
due
to
her
Gujarati
heritage.
Despite
the
challenges
posed
by
the
lehenga's
hefty
weight,
making
mobility
a
task,
Deosthale
found
beauty
in
embracing
the
cultural
significance
of
her
costume.
She
humorously
remarked
on
the
experience
shaping
her
personal
outlook
towards
her
future
wedding
attire,
leaning
towards
simplicity
over
grandeur.
'Kuch
Reet
Jagat
Ki
Aisi
Hai’
airs
Monday
to
Friday
at
8:30
p.m.,
exclusively
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
The
show
offers
a
captivating
narrative
filled
with
drama,
secrets,
and
the
rich
tapestry
of
familial
bonds,
inviting
viewers
to
tune
in
and
uncover
the
mysteries
alongside
Nandini.