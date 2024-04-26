Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Twist- Meera Deosthale On Wearing 35 KG Lehenga For Wedding Track: I Couldn't Move

In a recent twist of events on Sony Entertainment Television's popular show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,’ the storyline takes an intriguing turn as the Ratanshi family prepares for a grand celebration. The occasion is to welcome a new member, Nandini, portrayed by Meera Deosthale, into their fold. However, the joyous atmosphere quickly shifts when Hemraj, played by Dharmesh Vyas, disrupts the celebration with a mysterious warning. This development leads to a series of events where Rupa and Hetal find Raunak sneaking Naini into the house, sparking a confrontation. Amid these occurrences, both Nandini and Hemraj feel that not everything is as it seems, hinting at deeper secrets within the Ratanshi family's web of relationships.

Adding to the drama is Nandini's wedding attire, which epitomizes the blend of tradition and luxury. Her outfit, a breathtaking 'panetar lehenga’ that weighs 35 kg, showcases exquisite embroidery that captures the essence of Gujarati bridal wear. Complementing the lehenga is a Gad Cholo and a red dupatta, both highlighted with elaborate gold work that adds to the splendor of her ensemble. The attention to detail, from the ornate nose ring to the lavish jewellery, accentuates the royal look Nandini embodies for her wedding scene.

Meera Deosthale shared her thoughts on donning such a unique piece of attire, expressing the special connection she felt due to her Gujarati heritage. Despite the challenges posed by the lehenga's hefty weight, making mobility a task, Deosthale found beauty in embracing the cultural significance of her costume. She humorously remarked on the experience shaping her personal outlook towards her future wedding attire, leaning towards simplicity over grandeur.

'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ airs Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m., exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television. The show offers a captivating narrative filled with drama, secrets, and the rich tapestry of familial bonds, inviting viewers to tune in and uncover the mysteries alongside Nandini.